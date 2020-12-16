Has there ever been a year’s end, at least in recent history, worth celebrating more than the end of 2020? One Victoria gastropub and live music venue is prepared to help Crossroads residents say goodbye to this difficult year in a grand fashion.
It’s time to break out the fine and costume jewelry for the Diamonds and Pearls New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party at Aero Crafters on Dec. 31.
“We wanted it to be a theme that was fun and went with the decorations, something that is versatile,” said Fe Vela, social media manager for Aero Crafters. “Someone can come decked out or just come casual with a pearl necklace. That’s fine. We wanted to give them the option to dress up if they wanted to.”
The gastropub will start seating guests at 6 p.m. and the sit-down dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The tables will be positioned six feet apart following the CDC guidelines. The menu will feature a prime rib carving station, homemade side dishes and delicious desserts. Drink specials will be available as well. A souvenir glass and party favors including New Year’s Eve hats and noisemakers will be provided at the tables, and the dinner will include a champagne toast.
“(The highlight of last year’s party) was a really nice champagne toast,” said Bianca Precise, 32, of Victoria. “People took turns making toasts, and there were backdrops to take photos. They went all out for everybody.”
Precise described the atmosphere at last year’s Aero Crafters New Year’s Eve Party as elegant and classy.
“The ambiance and the setting were really nice, very in the spirit of the holiday, and the food was good,” Precise said. “I always feel very welcome by the workers when I go there.”
Reservations will be the best way to guarantee a seat for dinner, but tickets will be available at the door too, as long as seating is available. Pre-sale tickets for the dinner are $40 each. The tickets will be $50 each at the door. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and those not interested in the dinner can take part in the party for $5 each.
The Hot Attacks will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The favorite local band played at last year’s New Year’s Eve party at Aero Crafters, so it’s tradition.
Josh Burris with the Hot Attacks said they will play the same music that they have been playing since 1986.
“We’ll play some old rock and blues with some country thrown in, and some funk and soul, some R&B, some Cajun music, and some Christmas tunes as well. We also have some originals that we will play,” Burris said. “That pretty much covers it.”
Burris said he likes Aero Crafters’ “awesome atmosphere” with “a nice beer garden and great service.”
“They have the Crossroads’ finest collection of craft beers, and we appreciate that as well,” Burris said. “They just have a great feeling of camaraderie, and this is an opportunity for us to get together in a responsible way, with social distance in the area outdoors. It’s always just a good time. The people are there to have fun, and we’re happy to be included. It’s not just about welcoming the new year, it’s about putting 2020 behind us.”
The only original Hot Attacks band member is singer and guitarist Billy Moeller. Steve Solis plays guitar; Burris plays bass and sings; Ralph Salazar is the percussionist; and Mike Pozzi shakes the tambourine.
“One of the things I like most about Aero Crafters is being able to go indoors and outdoors, to sit down for dinner and have the atmosphere change when you go outside for live music under the stars,” Vela said. “It changes things. I’m looking forward to celebrating the end of 2020, and I want 2021 to be a good one.”
Chris McDowell, general manager for Aero Crafters, said the gastropub offers a "fun outdoor live music venue with great food and plenty of room to social distance."
"We are all just ready to ring in 2021,” McDowell said. “This has been a tough time for everybody, and we want to thank Victoria for supporting local.”
