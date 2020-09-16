The Victoria Main Street Program and Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will present a series of movie nights beginning Friday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The first movie will be “True Grit” the 1969 Western starring John Wayne, for $5 at the Welder Center. The dinner, King Ranch casserole, will be provided by Vela Farms for $10. Dinner tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Dinners will be served in boxes at the theater and guests can purchase drinks, including alcoholic beverages, at the concession stand.
Those not interested in the meal can choose to only watch the movie.
Groups will be spaced out according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, said Danielle Williams, the executive director of Victoria’s Main Street Program.
“I really wanted to create an atmosphere similar to the Alamo Drafthouse,” Williams said. “It’s a safe way for people to come downtown, try different restaurants, and hopefully it will make loyal customers who want to come back.”
On Oct. 2, the movie “Blue Hawaii,” the 1961 musical comedy starring Elvis Presley, will be shown, and the dinner will be provided by Boards, a Victoria caterer. “Oceans 11,” the 1960 heist classic starring members of the Rat Pack, will be shown on Oct. 16 with dinner provided by Eatz, another Victoria caterer.
Finally, on Oct. 30, Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” will be shown with dinner provided by Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater.
The movies are geared toward adults, so date nights are ideal, Williams said.
Tickets are available at weldercenter.org or by calling 361-570-8587.
