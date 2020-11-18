I don’t know about y'all but I am loving this warm fall weather. I cannot remember the last time we had this many gorgeous weekends in a row. I can’t get over the fact that it is almost Thanksgiving and I still haven’t had to dig my jeans out of the back of my closet. Now, I’m not going to say that Jeb and I are the most outdoorsy people, but we are trying. Even if we are just out in the backyard hanging with the dogs, we try to get outside and appreciate our 85 degree days.
Glancing at the weather bug tells me that we may get lucky this coming weekend also which is great news because there is an event coming up on Saturday that I am really looking forward to. Remember Market Days on the Square? I used to love to wander downtown on a Saturday morning checking out all the booths from local vendors. I especially appreciated it around the holidays when I could get a lot of Christmas shopping done at one time.
Why we stopped having Market Days, I do not know. What I do know is that this weekend it is back…with a twist. This Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is our first Artisan Market. Same basic concept but all the vendors will be local artists. The idea is to have local artisans selling all art — wood art, hand-sewn items, rosaries and paintings — one-of-a-kind pieces made by people right here in our community. There will be food and music and, hopefully, lots of Christmas gifts waiting to be bought. As of late, we have seen lots of weekend activity in the downtown area and it is pretty exciting.
However, if you already have plans and can’t make it to the Artisan Market, there is “Tunes at Noon” on Friday. This weekly event offers lots of food truck lunch options with live music from the bandstand on the Square by local musicians. I personally can’t think of a better way to spend lunch on a beautiful Friday afternoon.
