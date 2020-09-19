Years ago, DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria featured Christmas trees at the corner of Forrest and Main streets during the holidays, and Danielle Williams, the executive director for the Victoria Main Street Program who has lived in Victoria for about 12 years, heard about it.
“I thought, we need to bring that back, and do it better,” she said.
Williams had her eye on an animated tree similar to one she had seen on the River Walk in San Antonio. The 30-foot, animated, pre-lit tree looks like a Christmas tree during the day and comes to life with lights and holiday music at night. The shows run about seven to nine minutes.
The tree costs $90,000. The Main Street Program has already raised $63,000 with H-E-B as the biggest sponsor. The tree, which can be used year after year, will be called the H-E-B Christmas Tree. All of the sponsors will be recognized on gifts surrounding the base of the tree.
Third-graders in the Victoria School District will color wooden ornaments to hang on the tree, a program also anticipated to continue in the years to come.
A lighting ceremony is tentatively planned for Dec. 4 during the Christmas on the Square event, depending on what transpires with the pandemic.
“We want to draw people to downtown, and we want to bring back some of the joy and spirit this year, especially since this has been such a rough year,” Williams said.
Those interested in sponsoring the tree can call 361-485-3060.
