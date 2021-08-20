The black cover of the Holy Bible that belongs to Dr. Speck Phillips, who recently turned 100, is worn bare in places and held together with tape.
Since he was born-again at the age of 60 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Victoria, Phillips often finds time to study the word of God between four and six hours per day.
“I’m over 100 years old, and I’m still studying. Why am I studying? Because this is your food,” Phillips said as he grabbed his Bible. “This book here is your food.”
Phillips practiced veterinary medicine in Victoria for more than 50 years and built the Main Street Animal Hospital. He worked on four big ranches, so he cared for large animals as well as small and zoo animals.
“I palpated cows — that’s why I’m living so long,” Phillips said. “I had to climb down in the chute and climb out in the hot August sun. Try palpating 450 cows, climbing in and out of the chute, and then doing the other veterinary business. It was 24/7. I never slept a whole night through. I loved my work.”
Phillips came to Texas as a boy with his family when the Great Depression hit in 1929. His father and grandfather had been building roads in Tennessee and elsewhere, and they lived in tents with wood floors because motels and hotels were not available in the areas where the construction was happening.
“There were no telephones, and no air conditioning,” he said.
Phillips has a photographic memory, which served him well in school. He graduated from Refugio High School in 1939 and served five years in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in veterinary medicine in 1953. He was named the outstanding student in his class.
“I chose to come to Victoria from college to set up my practice because I saw that Victoria was going to be on the rise,” Phillips said. “They were putting in a barge canal.”
He has been married to Bobbie Phillips for 56 years, and they have six children. When Phillips was born-again 40 years ago, his wife was with him at Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
“I was holding the church pew in front of me, and God convicted me,” Phillips said. “I had too much pride to walk down the aisle — I thought I might cry. She (Bobbie) pulled my hands off the pew, and she drug me down that aisle.”
As Phillips walked up the aisle with his wife, he looked over and saw a beautiful, pale light in the corner.
“It was the most beautiful light I had ever seen,” Phillips said. “It was strong, but it didn’t hurt your eyes.”
He was baptized shortly thereafter.
“He’s always been an awesome, sweet guy, so he didn’t change outwardly, but inwardly, yes 100%,” said Bobbie Phillips. “He has lived in the Bible ever since. He can’t quit talking about Jesus.”
Phillips taught Sunday school for many years at the different churches to which he belonged — Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Port O’Connor First Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Victoria.
“He is the sweetest, most dedicated Christian man I’ve ever met,” said Jan Louderman, who met Phillips at Rocky Creek Baptist Church about 38 years ago. “Every word that comes out of his mouth is about the Lord.”
Louderman said Phillips memorized the word of God with his photographic memory and recalled the verses word-for-word during his Sunday school classes.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “You would have to sit in one of his classes to understand.”
Sue Long, who has been the secretary at Rocky Creek Baptist Church for 36 years, said everybody thought the world of “Brother Speck and his wife Bobbie.”
“He loved the Lord and lived it in his life,” Long said. “He told people about Jesus everywhere he went.”
The Rev. Frank Boldt knows the Phillips from his time spent at Rocky Creek Baptist Church years ago. Boldt left to pastor another church and returned as pastor of Rocky Creek about a year ago. He said that Speck Phillips always had an upbeat attitude, which was inspiring, and members of the church looked up to him.
“He was a faithful member with his wife,” Boldt said. “God really uses him. He has spent a lot of time studying the Bible, so he’s really well-versed. He has really given his life to serving the Lord and digging into the word of God, and he has taken that and used it to help lead others to Christ. He’s everything you would want in a Christian.”
Phillips also became involved in jail and prison ministries, which eventually led to ministry in the Victoria County Juvenile Center, where he has evangelized for almost 20 years. Bill Louderman, Jan Louderman’s husband and Speck Phillips’ friend, also has helped minister to the youth at the juvenile center for many years. They regularly met there and visited with the young men, and “Dr. Speck” liked to teach them about Jesus, said Jan Louderman.
“I just want to give them a chance to accept Jesus as Lord and Savior,” Phillips said. “Will they backslide? Yes. We’re in this flesh. But once you’re born-again, you’re born-again forever.”
Phillips said that most of the young men welcomed the opportunity to make their professions of faith. He continued that when people go to God with an obedient heart and ask for forgiveness, the blood of Jesus cleanses them of all of their sins, no matter what they are.
“Somebody’s got to tell them that there is something besides this life,” Phillips said. “Before I would leave, they would be up around me, and I could tell that it was already changing their lives.”
Pama Hencerling, chief juvenile probation officer for the Victoria County Juvenile Center, said Phillips embraced every single young man at the center, and they all wanted to be in his group. He gave them advice that served as a strong foundation.
“They really looked forward to his visits because he engaged them and talked to them about a lot of things,” Hencerling said. “He would draw them in and make them understand that they were worth more than being locked up in a juvenile center.”
Phillips has not been able to minister to the youth since the start of the pandemic. However, he still manages to spread his message.
“I live and walk with Jesus,” Phillips said. “I tell somebody about Jesus every day — that’s what I do.”
