It’s rubber duck season in Victoria.
The Victoria Symphony Society, with help from 26 other nonprofits, is hosting a fundraiser called the Victoria Duck Safari.
Rubber ducks can be adopted by donors for $5 per duck, $25 for six ducks, or $100 for 25 ducks. They will be dumped in the Guadalupe River at 2 p.m. Nov. 7, and the first 10 to cross the finish line at Pebble Beach will win a prize. The race should take about an hour depending on the river’s current.
First place will take home a $2,500 Visa gift card, while second place will get a $1,500 Visa gift card. Third place will win a $1,000 Visa gift card. The other places, fourth through 10th, will get prizes donated by local retailers.
Each duck will be tagged with a number that corresponds with the purchaser. A company in New Mexico that hosts similar events across the country is helping to facilitate the event.
“It’s truly random,” said Teri Murray, president of the board of directors for the Victoria Symphony Society. “There’s a lot of integrity behind the selection of the winning ducks.”
The easiest way to adopt ducks is through victoriaducksafari.com. People can donate to any of the participating nonprofit teams on the website's team tab.
“They can choose which nonprofit they want to support,” Murray said. “We have struggled year after year to come up with fundraisers. This struck a chord because it’s something we can do over the years and not have to reinvent the wheel. The event can grow, and it allowed us to collaborate with other nonprofits, which was the cherry on top.”
Murray said the symphony society, which is doing the legwork for the event, has seen tremendous momentum from sponsors across the community. She expects the event to be even bigger and better next year when COVID-19 is not a concern.
“We’re excited about the potential to bring the community together for a fun family event,” she said. “We have great vision for what it can be. It will not make its debut in all the glory it deserves because of COVID-19. There are a lot of things to add when we get back to normal next year.”
The event is conducive to gathering during the pandemic with the social distancing made safer by the outdoor setting. The community is invited to come out and watch the race in Riverside Park. The event will be livestreamed for those who want to watch from home.
“We’ve been blessed with extremely generous sponsors in the community,” said William Myers, the event chair. “The motive behind the event centers around pulling the community together during a time when it’s so hard to come together. A big reason it’s built so much momentum is the community involvement and participation by all the teams.”
