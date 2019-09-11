The Downtown Beeville Cooperative will host a series of special weekend events to showcase its historic downtown.
Several shops and eateries will keep their porch lights burning for “Second Saturdays” from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.
The Coastal Bend Distilling Co., part of the cooperative, will host a hunting-inspired “Booze and Brunch: Eggs and Legs” with two seating times, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Sept. 21.
Earlier this year, hundreds attended the Spring Stroll, a series of three monthly events similar to the upcoming Second Saturdays, said Kenneth Bethune, owner of the distillery. The cooperative moved the fall events from Fridays to Saturdays to avoid competition with high school football.
“It’s a family-friendly event. In the spring, there were strollers all over the place, and people stopping by to chat,” Bethune said of the Spring Stroll. “We hope that will be repeated and all will have a good time.”
Businesses participating in Second Saturdays will offer extended hours and a variety of reasons, ranging from special sales to live music, to head downtown.
The first Saturday, Coastal Bend Distillery will serve free brisket, turkey, green beans, and macaroni and cheese catered by Republik Barbecue as long as food lasts.
Until midnight, the tasting room will serve craft cocktails made with vodka, gin and whiskey distilled in Beeville, and bottles of the spirits also will be available for purchase. Neal Tolbert, singer-songwriter, will provide live entertainment at the distillery, and televisions will keep guests abreast of Saturday night football.
Outside the Wicker Basket, a women’s boutique, the Tony Rodriguez Band will perform. Free Wineritas in peach bellini and strawberry mango flavors will be served inside where the drink mix is for sale. Other refreshments will be provided for the children. The special event sale will include $10 shoes, 60% off Corral boots in popular styles and an extra 20% off sale apparel, some of which is already 50% off. Apparel brands include Johnny Was, Ivy Jane, Joseph Ribkoff, and Double D Ranch, among others, said Mary Aman, who owns the boutique with her husband, Thom Aman.
Hattie and Hazel’s, normally open only for lunch, will serve dinner at the eatery. Spicy pimento cheese is served on sandwiches or by-the-pound under the heading “Southern Pate.” Bacon-pineapple pimento cheese is available by-the-pound by special order. Turkey, Asian and Keto wraps along with a variety of quiches and soups are other options on the regular menu. Sweets include cupcakes, tarts, cookies, brownies and muffins.
Schulz and Wroten Pharmacy will televise football games and serve popcorn and other refreshments. The pharmacy sells gifts for the home, women and children in addition to pharmaceuticals.
Shoppers can pick up scratch-off tickets at the front counter that reveal their discounts on purchases. The store just added Melissa and Doug, a line of children’s toys, to their inventory, said Amy Newsom, the newest pharmacist. Backpack diaper bags, custom-made bibs and burp cloths, bows and headbands, and $10 earrings are among their “really unique and affordable” gifts.
“We’re not typically open on Saturdays, so this gives shoppers a chance to come and see what we have and see what’s new,” Newsom said. “We’re trying to liven up downtown and get people more interested and invested in the community.”
She said the weekend events downtown have attracted residents from surrounding towns who typically travel to Corpus Christi or San Antonio to shop. They come from Goliad, Berclair, LaVernia, Mathis and Victoria, among other places.
“It’s great that they invest back into small businesses because that’s how we survive,” she said.
Hogue’s Jewelry, Bethune & Son, a men’s clothing store, and A Box of Chocolate will stay open late for shoppers, too. Prosperity Bank will participate in October and November. Another perk for shoppers is the Passport Card available at the distillery. Guests can collect stickers on their cards from every participating downtown location and turn them into the distillery by 9 p.m. for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card. They do not need to be present to win.
Updates about the Second Saturdays in October and November can be found on the Downtown Beeville Co-op Facebook page.
Sept. 21, the Coastal Bend Distilling Co. will host “Booze and Brunch: Eggs and Legs” catered by Hattie and Hazel’s to kick off hunting season in South Texas. The menu will include grilled quail legs and quail eggs on a bed of endive salad with fig vinaigrette, and venison fillets in a tomatillo-hollandaise sauce with soft scrambled eggs. The distillery also will serve dutch-oven biscuits with hot honey butter, chocolate croissants with fudge sauce, fresh fruit and whiskey punch. A cocktail included in the price will complement the meal. The two seating times are limited to 25 guests each, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $25 each.
“It’s gourmet-quality food at a reasonable price. The goal is to get people to downtown Beeville so they can appreciate the cool stuff happening with us and other shops,” Bethune said. “Once they come, they’re always amazed at how much fun they have.”
