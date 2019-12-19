"It is the beginning of my real love for fantasy," said Stephanie De La Cruz, a 31-year-old Victoria resident. "It is kind of like my gateway to everything else as far as fantasy genres, fantasy adventure and I always kinda come back to it."
"It became part of my life and my kids' lives," said Tony Yarbrough, a 58-year-old Victoria resident. "Every time I get into the theater and sit down and the lights dim and I see that title page scroll, it is like its 1977 and I'm 16 years old again."
"It is just great entertainment," said Cordell Olsen, a 54-year-old Victoria resident, who has been to all premieres for the saga. "I even saw 'The Empire Strikes Back' when I was stationed in Germany."
"I'm here with my dad. This is something that has kind of been between him and I," said Zach Magnia, a 24-year-old Victoria resident. "I'm hoping it is not the end because 'Star Wars' is so much more than just the movies that come to the theaters."
Fans gathered at Cinemark 12 early Thursday afternoon to bid farewell to one of the most successful franchises in cinematic history.
The ninth and final episode of the Skywalker saga, “The Rise of Skywalker,” premiered at 6 p.m. though the theater had eight show times for the highly anticipated film, which is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
George Lucas created a world that has kept generations captivated when he released the first epic film in the saga in w1977.
In the decades since, the pop-culture phenomenon forced innovation in the film industry and became a fixture in American life.
What does “Star Wars” mean to you?
