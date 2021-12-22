I don’t know about y'all, but for me Christmas is exhausting. In the best way possible, of course, but still exhausting. Parties, events, pushing my brain to the limit trying to think of the perfect gifts to get the people I love, lying to my husband about where I’m going so I can sneak out and grab something for his stocking. (just kidding, honey)
In all honesty, it has been a great holiday season. Between live music at our favorite local drinkery to historic home tours that delight the imagination to a Grand Ol’ Christmas Show at the Welder Center, it has been so nice to just get out and spend time with people. Jeb and I have made some amazing friends this year and are beyond thankful to be able to celebrate with them.
At this time last year, we weren’t sure what a new year would bring, and we weren’t much in the Christmas mood. We were cautiously hopeful that things would get better, and though this year had its challenges, it certainly was a step in the right direction. We were able to travel, visit family, and generally just enjoy our lives. We decided that this year nothing was going to spoil our spirit. Jeb went full Clark Griswold with our lights, and I put out all 200 or so nutcrackers. We discovered that Nico enjoys opening packages so everything must be at least 4 feet above ground, but what can you expect from a maligator.
As has been the case for almost every year of my life, we are looking at a sunny and warm Christmas day. I’ve always appreciated that aspect of a south Texas Christmas because it means that by noon, the sidewalks and front yards are full of kids playing with their new toys. Their laughter and joy fills the air and it’s hard not to smile.
I don’t know what 2022 will look like and I’ve kind of stopped trying to predict it. I’m thankful for the life we have. We are happy and healthy, we have great friends that have grown into our family, and we have some exciting things in the works for the future. I have no complaints.
I truly hope that everyone has a tremendously Merry Christmas and a fabulous new year. FGG out for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.