I still remember the first time I walked into Will and Neal’s old house. Jeb and I were on a home tour and theirs was one of our last stops. We really wanted to see it because, from the outside, it was a smaller version of Ghetto Mansion. I repeat…from the outside. Same salmon color paint, same white trim, same windows.
Then we walked inside and realized these guys were way out of our league. I’m not joking when I say that it looked like something from magazine. It was clear the owners had more taste than I could ever hope to have and we decided we had to meet them and make them our friends. Those were Jeb’s exact words.
It took a little bit of stalking, but we finally tracked them down. I’m joking…mostly. No, but seriously when we did finally meet Will and Neal in person, they turned out to be just about the loveliest guys you could ever hope to meet. They were humble and down-to-earth and took our gushing over their beautiful home in stride.
Flash forward a year or two and they are now living in what we call “the big house on Main.” You know the one: white, two story, Victorian, gorgeous. If you thought we were intrigued by the smaller house, you can imagine just how badly we wanted to see this one.
Are you curious yet? I hope so because this Friday and Saturday evenings, Victoria Preservation Inc. or “VPI” is hosting a Christmas tour of the “Big House.” Technically, it is the Levi-Welder House, 403 N. Main St., but to me it’s just Will and Neal’s house. Both nights will include a tour of the house in all its Christmas splendor (read: 13 Christmas trees). Santa will be there to take pictures and lots of other holiday treats to enjoy.
I will tell you that I’ve been in this house when it isn’t decorated for Christmas and it is beyond. They have managed to create a modern yet historic vibe that you really only see on HGTV. Plus, you can meet Will and Neal who have quickly moved into my top 10 favorite people ever. They are kind, hilarious, and adorable, and have generously opened their home to the public. I can’t think of a better way to spend an evening that wandering around one of Victoria’s most remarkable historic homes. I promise you will walk away inspired by the magic they have created.
