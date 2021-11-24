Three and a half years ago, Jeb and I were in the process of planning our wedding. Well, technically we’d been talking about it longer than that but once he proposed, the situation got real. We had originally planned to gather up our friends and family and have a sunrise ceremony on the beach in Key West. Then we bought Ghetto Mansion and that plan went right out the window.
Once we decided to get married at home, the rest of the details fell into place. Mostly. Our decision on music was a bit of a challenge. We wanted something unique and live music was a must. After tossing around a few ideas, Jeb suggested Pablo.
Pablo Trujillo is a local musician, born and raised in Victoria and, according to my soon-to-be-husband, “one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever heard.” I was sold, and on May the 4th of 2018, I walked down the “aisle” (stone pavers in my front yard) to an acoustic rendition of our song. It was perfect.
Flash forward to 2021 and Pablo is a bona-fide Rockstar. Don’t believe me? Google “Micky and the Motorcars” and you will see Pablo Trujillo listed as lead guitarist. If you’ve never heard of MMC then you may want to get out more. They are a red-dirt band founded by the Braun brothers, Micky and Gary, and they are just flat-out fun.
We were lucky enough to see MMC play at Moonshine a few weeks ago. I can’t tell you how cool it was to see Pablo, another home-town kid, up on that stage doing his thing. Except for his hair, he hasn’t changed a bit from the sweet guy who sat on our porch swing and played “In My Arms Instead” as we exchanged our vows. Pablo is an inspiration to anyone with big dreams. At a time when the world may seem a like bleak, he is a wonderful reminder to never give up because anything is possible.
We had a blast hanging out with Pablo and the Braun brothers. They are cool, down-to-earth and know how to have a good time. If you don’t believe me, I’ll send you a picture of me getting a piggy-back ride from Micky Braun after we asked him for a simple picture.
