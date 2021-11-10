How do I describe Caleb Shaw? Endless energy, two left feet, dog lover — or how about just all-around great guy.
As you may or may not recall, I met Caleb in 2016 when we partnered up for Dancing with the Stars Victoria-style. We immediately bonded over our mutual love of Matchbox Twenty, our desire to rescue every dog we saw, and our determination to stomp our competition. Technically, that didn’t happen, but that is a whole different story.
Since then, Caleb has come to be one of my most trusted and valued friends. He has always been a huge supporter of our community and never hesitates to give back. If someone needs something, Caleb will make sure they have it. No big fanfare, no expectations. He is just what you would call “a good dude.”
When we ran into each other recently at the Motorcycle Cannonball Run event, we started talking and realized how closely our interests align. For those of you who don’t already know, Caleb has a show called “Meet Victoria with Caleb Shaw,” of which the premise is to connect with different members of our community and help them get the word out about what is going on around town. Sometimes, it is people talking about upcoming events, and other times, it is Caleb visiting a location to help promote it.
Sound familiar? We are two sides of the same coin. Except his side never stops going and my side always needs a nap. So, we decided to join forces. I mean, we made a great team when we were dancing the tango, so why not team up to try and build up our community. “Meet Victoria” airs every Monday and is filmed and produced by Caleb and his team. At no cost to anyone but himself, Caleb has opened the door to anyone and everyone in our community who wants to spread the word about whatever it is they have going on. Honestly, if that is not the definition of community service, I don’t know what is. I happen to know he is booked solid for the next few months, so I was lucky he snuck me in.
What did we talk about? You will have to go to “Meet Victoria with Caleb Shaw” on Facebook to find out. And, whilst I have your attention, Town & County Shopping Center’s “Day of Thanks” is Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All the shops will stay open late; they will serve food and cocktails; and you can find lots of holiday sales. This event has been taking place for more than six years. It’s one of my staple holiday shopping trips.
So, whether you are spending your money at a local boutique or sharing a video about local events on social media, supporting our community is something everyone can do. This town has the potential — all it takes is a spark.
