Isn’t it funny how life works out sometimes? There can be people that you cross paths with a million times, yet never really get to know until, suddenly, you can’t imagine not having them in your life. Such is the case with Brandee and Joe Bratton. I’ve mentioned them before in reference to Cryo Depot, but not so much in terms of how much their friendship means to me personally.
Up until about a year ago, the Brattons were people I’d heard about but never met. We attended many of the same events and sometime ran around in the same circles, but just never seemed to connect. It wasn’t until last November when Jeb and I finally accepted the fact that we would be turning 40 in a few short months that we decided to see what Cryo Depot was all about. Unbeknownst to us, we had stumbled onto two of the best people anyone could ask for.
I have only met a handful of people in my life who are so committed to the people they care about. Their friends quickly become family, and their support is unwavering. I think it was their dedication to improving not just the lives of every person who walks through their door, but to our community as a whole that really drew us to Brandee and Joe. Because the truth is, building up and supporting those who are trying to improve our community is something we should all be doing.
I share all this not just because I think they are amazing humans and totally want to be like them when I grow up, but because this weekend is their first-ever night market. What is a night market you ask? It’s an outdoor market that happens to be at night.
Have you ever stopped at Main and Rio Grande and wondered what the heck is going on behind the giant, vine-covered fence? This Saturday night, Raven’s Garden Night Market will open its gates and show us all the magic behind the curtain. From 6 to 11 p.m., there will be local crafts, live music, tarot card readings, food, a beer garden and probably a few spooky surprises. You can go to the Raven’s Garden's Facebook page to find out more.
The truth is, I would encourage everyone I know to go to this event even if I had no idea who the Brattons were. These two have stepped up and created something unique, fun and beneficial for our entire community. Plus, it’s a great excuse for us “grown-ups” to get dressed up for Halloween. I mean, come on, food, beer, music and shopping. That’s the kind of magical experience I can get behind.
