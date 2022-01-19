Over the past few weeks, I have been lucky enough to get a sneak peak at some of the exciting things happening around Victoria. I’m pretty sure that telling y’all about them won’t be giving away any secrets. But, if so, better to ask forgiveness than permission. Am I right?
First, I went to the launch party for the Innovation Collective a few weeks ago. As soon as I walked in the door, I could feel the buzz of excitement and I don’t think it was just the free drinks. What is the Innovation Collective, you ask? The simplest answer is this: Innovation Collective brings together a community to activate the best in people. IC will hold multiple events throughout the year to help individuals start and grow their innovative businesses. With Karissa Winters at the helm, I have no doubt that the Innovation Collective means big things for Victoria.
Next, I got word that “El Paso Tacos & Tequila” will be opening on Main Street later this month. This is something everyone downtown has been waiting for and I hope everyone in town is excited about. It is no secret that dining options at night and on weekends are limited downtown. Speaking as someone who is not exactly a master chef and sometimes just doesn’t feel like making a mediocre dinner, the idea that we will now have a place to walk to on Sunday evening is, well, thrilling. And, also a relief. I cannot fathom a world where my husband would turn down tacos and margaritas for dinner, so I know I’ll have that one in the bag. Not to mention that if you were ever in the building when it was Soiree, you will be shocked by the transformation. What was already a gorgeous space having been renovated by Torin Bales, it is now a space that screams “Fiesta!”.
Finally, I have to tell you about the new “Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile.” Over the weekend, I got a true sneak peak at what this building is going to look like when it is completed, and I was blown away.
I have been in Rosebud a number of times over the years and I had no idea what the upstairs looked like. Even though it has a little ways to go, I could already see the magic Lascena Simmons will bring to downtown.
I have big hopes that as the year goes on, we will see more and more opportunities like these popping up all over town. If you guys know of something exciting happening around town, please reach out and let me know. I love watching our town grow and thrive, and I would love to know what other up and coming things y’all are excited about.
