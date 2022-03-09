As our final (hopefully) spell of cold weather comes to an end, it is finally beginning to feel like spring.
It has been a cold and quiet winter, but I sense that things are starting to pick back up because for the last few weeks, our downtown has been buzzing. This, of course, is in large part the result of our newest restaurant, El Paso Tacos and Tequila.
Located on Main Street right across from the “wings” building, El Paso has brought a vibrancy to downtown that I haven’t seen in a long time. Because it is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, there is a constant flow of people wandering around. Historically, downtown is dead quiet on Sundays, but not anymore. People are standing in line to get one of their many specialty margaritas.
Honestly, I’m not even a margarita girl and I’m a fan. The champagne margarita is my personal favorite, but I’ve yet to try one I haven’t liked.
Add to that the fact that the food is great and reasonably priced and their service is always fantastic, I would highly recommend El Paso Tacos and Tequila, if you haven’t tried it already.
And, if you are in the mood to do a little shopping after lunch, we have a new boutique right across the street. Casa de Luna has the same vibe as Santa Rita Market, but is geared more toward gifts and décor. I stopped in last weekend and couldn’t help but just feel happy. Brightly colored and full of energy, this boutique pairs perfectly with El Paso. Together, they create an atmosphere that feels full of life.
However, you are thinking of grabbing dinner downtown, might I recommend next Saturday evening because March 19 is the third Raven’s Garden of the season. The first two were out of this world fun, and they just keep getting better.
If you haven’t been yet, Raven’s Garden Night Market is at Cryo Depot on the corner of Main and Rio Grande streets. Each market features lots of unique vendors, tasty beverages and fantastic live music. I am so excited about this one because Reagan Quinn will be performing. I met Reagan over the holidays when she played at Moonshine. I was immediately blown away by her talent both as a singer and songwriter, but also by her amazing personality. She is a little Dolly, a little Patsy, and a whole lot of fun.
Dinner, drinks, shopping and live music. These are the things we should expect from a downtown like ours. I know this hasn’t always been the case, but things are changing. People are seeing the potential and grabbing on and it is exciting.
Big things are happening in our downtown and I absolutely believe it is our duty to support that. Margaritas and live music…what more could you want?
