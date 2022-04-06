I know that I talk a lot about the downtown, but the fact is that I live and work there, so it’s a huge part of my life. Believe it or not, though, I do travel beyond the borders of Santa Rosa and Bridge streets. I mean, sometimes I have to go to Target just to make sure I’m not missing out on something I didn’t even know I needed. Am I right, ladies?
Now, I know I’ve mentioned it before, but my husband loves antiquing. I learned this a few years ago when we randomly stopped in Warrenton on our way home from a road trip and I almost couldn’t get him to leave.
In fact, when my mom hears about a really good estate sale, she will call Jeb first because she knows he won’t want to miss out. Between that and his love of nurseries (the plant kind, not the baby kind), it often makes me wonder how I got so lucky.
So, it was not at all surprising when he called me not too long ago and told me I had to drop what I was doing and meet him at an antique store he had never been to before. I hopped in the car and met him at Simply Fine Antiques on Navarro. As soon as I walked in, I understood his excitement.
A quaint little store right off Navarro, Simply Fine Antiques packs a lot of punch. Everything is well-taken care of, in really good condition and very reasonably priced. They have a really great assortment of vintage and antique décor, furniture and gift ideas.
Plus, everyone who works there is super friendly and happy to answer any and all questions.
Because we live in a 140-year-old house, Jeb and I are always on the lookout for cool and unique antiques to match the history of our home. By the time I got across town on my first trip to Simply Fine Antiques, Jeb had already snagged a lamp and an ottoman.
Whether you are looking for something special and unique for your house or just love perusing treasures of the past, I would definitely recommend taking the time to visit Simply Fine Antiques, 6605 N. Navarro St.
And, if you are in need of a shopping buddy, I’m sure my husband will be happy to drop whatever he is doing and join you.
