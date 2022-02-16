Does anyone else have certain buildings or houses that they have driven by a thousand times and always wondered what they looked like on the inside? That is how I have always felt about the big yellow house on Main Street. You know the one…It sits all by itself basically surrounded by pasture. It has a really cool looking bird’s nest near the back.
I don’t know why, but I’ve always wanted to go inside of it.
Sometime around November(ish) of last year, I started hearing people talking about a new boutique in town called the “Happie Hippie.” After hearing it mentioned a few times, I started asking questions. Turns out this new boutique was located in the very same house I had always wanted to visit. My lucky day.
So, after the rush of the holidays was over Jeb and I stopped in one Saturday.
The first thing I noticed was a giant cat sitting up in the bird’s nest I had always been so curious about. I couldn’t help but laugh. I don’t know why but it just seemed so perfect.
Immediately, I could see why everyone was talking about this place. They had a wide range of items from hand-crafted jewelry to women’s and children’s clothes to accessories and a little bit of everything else.
They had a ton of fun and quirky gift ideas. Jeb loaded up on incense and I found a really cute cocktail dress. The prices were reasonable ranging from super inexpensive to “but honey, it’s for a special occasion.”
Overall, I honestly think there was a little something for everyone. In fact, my dad went in there to get a pair of jeans for my mom which I know from experience is not an easy task. She is almost as picky as I am when it comes to that sort of thing.
I am so thrilled to have found Happie Hippie. I encourage everyone to go check it out. I would honestly be shocked if you didn’t find something you just couldn’t live without.
That being said, I did not get to explore the entire house, but enough to satisfy my curiosity. Check that off the bucket list.
