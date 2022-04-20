I grew up in a house full of music. My dad always had something playing on the record player and I still have so many memories of driving around Magnolia Beach in our old truck listening to Huey Lewis and the News.
I was blessed with parents who love live music and wanted to share that with their kids. As a result, I’ve seen some amazing shows over the years, all thanks to my mom and dad. Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, and Tom Petty, just to name a few.
One of the absolute funniest moments with my husband was when he started talking about how one of his bucket list shows would be Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan.
“Oh yea, I saw them once with John Mellencamp in Corpus.”
Jeb about died. Like I said, I am lucky. Thanks to my parents, I have seen some of the most legendary musicians play live. So, it’s no surprise that as an adult, I still love live music.
In hindsight, it’s also no surprise I married someone who proposed by performing “our song” live on stage at Schroeder Hall. I really should have seen that one coming.
Over the last few months, I’ve seen one local musician popping up just about everywhere. John Paul Ortiz of Love Me Last is quickly becoming one of the most popular musicians around. The first time I heard him play was at Fossati’s during the first Art Walk. I was instantly impressed with his vocals but also excited because I knew he was scheduled to play at the first Raven’s Garden Night Market a few weeks later.
A local kid who grew up sharing a love of the arts with his brother, Ortiz now gets to share the experience with his son.
In addition to playing at nearly all downtown events lately, Love Me Last now has a regular Wednesday night gig at El Paso Tacos and Tequila. From 6-9 p.m., you can now enjoy live music with your margarita. If you have been to El Paso, you know what a fun environment it is. Adding live music by an amazing local musician is only going to enhance your experience. This is a perfect collaboration for a mid-week break.
As Victoria continues to grow, I love seeing these types of collaborations. More and more we are seeing local artists, musicians, restaurants and boutiques team up to create some really unique experiences. I hope everyone will take advantage.
John Paul has told me he has no interest in becoming super famous, but you never know. Someday when he is selling out arenas, you might be able to say you once saw him play at a local bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.