When I am at home, there are two places I prefer to hang out. The backyard and our bedroom. The backyard is great because we have four dogs and they all have the chance to run and explore and not poop on my floor. In our bedroom, however, we have two red arm chairs facing our front yard with a view of the Santa Rosa oaks. This is my happy place. It is the last place I land before bed and a place where Jeb and I can finally relax and connect after a busy day.
I don’t think I have ever been as happy to see my red chair as I was this past Sunday. After a solid two weeks of being on-the-go, I was exhausted. The house was finally quiet and the stress of the holidays was behind me. As I settled in, I began to scroll though my pictures from the last year. No wonder I was tired. 2021 was a crazy busy year.
It wasn’t a perfect year by any measure, but looking at it collectively, it had some really amazing memories. As miserable as the freeze was, I will always remember it as the week we rescued “no chill” Nico. He was only meant to be a foster dog, but within days he and I both knew I was meant to be his mom. Now I have my very own Velcro dog who hasn’t left my side in nearly a year.
Jeb and I both turned 40 which is kind of crazy, and we celebrated by going to New Orleans and acting like we had just turned 21. Together we traveled to Arizona and Colorado (twice). We went kayaking, learned to ride a unicycle (sort of), and played a lot of disc golf. We watched our friend, Pablo Trujillo, play with Micky and the Motorcars and hung out with Micky Braun. I got to go to my first (but definitely not my last) F1 race and watch this year’s champion, Max Verstappen, battle it out with Lewis Hamilton.
Most importantly, I got to see old friends and make new ones. These people, whom I hold so dear, are my family. Some I see every day and some I only see once in a while, but none of which I can imagine my life without. Over the last year, I have made the most amazing memories with them and that is something I will forever cherish. I know that I am lucky. I also know that I am thankful.
That being said, it is time to look forward. I personally have a few exciting things on the horizon. I’m excited to welcome a new restaurant, El Paso Tacos and Tequila, to the downtown and Peaches and Tortilla boutique to Main Street.
Jeb and I have some big house projects we plan to tackle that we just haven’t had the time to deal with the last few years. I’m sure there will be plenty of challenges along the way, but that’s just life, right? And, when life gives you lemons, make yourself a Chilton.
