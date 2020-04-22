Hey all you cool cats and kittens! How’s quarantine going?? If you haven’t watched “Tiger King” yet then I’m going to recommend you do so immediately.
Not because it is great television, but because it is literally the most insanity you can pack into a Netflix docuseries.
Plus, if you don’t watch then you won’t understand the memes and they have been truly fantastic.
But seriously, how is everyone doing? I am finishing week 3 of working from home (or is it 4? I can’t remember) and it is actually going really well. I’ve settled into a bit of a routine and that helps. Wake up, work, go for a run, work some more, eat lunch, back to work, take a break for a small-medium house project, work some more, maybe take a nap, finish up my workday sitting in the backyard under our oak tree watching the sun set. All of this generally takes place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. and by the time I make dinner, I’m kind of pooped.
Let’s see, what else?? I went to Lowes the other day and that was kind of exciting. It was the first time I had been in public in about a week and a half. We went to buy paint for our bedroom.
Fun Fact: If your husband says he doesn’t want to paint your bedroom quite yet, put him on quarantine. After three weeks of doing nothing but staring at walls the color of human flesh, he will gladly grab a paint can and get on it.
Of course, as with anything in our 140-year-old house, a “one-day project” actually translates to three, but we now have a beautiful “pacific coast” bedroom and could not love it more.
BTW, the previous wall color came with the house. Neither of us looked at a can of peach paint and thought to ourselves “Well that seems like a good idea.”
Oh, I had a zoom meeting with my parents the other day. That was fun. I wish I could tell you that they set it up because they really missed seeing us, but in reality, they miss their friends and wanted to use me as a Guinea pig to make sure they knew how it worked.
That’s one thing that I think we can all take away from this experience. A new appreciation for getting to actually hang out with the people we love.
You will never hear me complain about this situation because I know I’m exceptionally lucky. I get to spend all day with my husband whom I love more than anything. I get to continue doing my job every day without having to worry about being exposed to this virus. I get to work on house projects that I have been putting off for over a year now.
Do I miss my friends? Parents? Co-workers? Target? Hell yes, but I know that staying home keeps my community and, most importantly, my family safe. We will all get to hang out again.
Until then, don’t leave home without your mask and do try to keep happy hour until 3 p.m. or later.
