There are some people that you just can’t imagine not having in your life. Gen Robles and Shar Lockstedt are two such people. They are kind, funny, compassionate and truly care about their community. If I was ever going to recommend two women to run the world, it would be these women.
When the world shut down in 2020, Gen and Shar refused to go quietly. As you might recall, bars were only allowed to stay open if they served food. At the time, Moonshine Drinkery, where Gen had worked for years, wasn’t set up to serve food. Recognizing an immediate need to keep the doors open, Gen created Boards. By creating custom charcuterie boards, Moonshine could stay open without having to literally build a kitchen. It was a perfect combination.
Flash forward to today and these women are killing it. Their custom charcuterie boards are literal works of art. I have seen some of their creations and they are mind boggling. Gen has the mind of an artist and just sees things in a way most people don’t. Boards has been so successful over the past few years that they are now catering private boxes at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. That is huge.
So, of course, I called on Boards to cater a party for me recently. What I was expecting was a couple of large charcuterie boards beautifully decorated to serve about 50 people. What I got was a gorgeous spread of salads, sandwiches, fruits, veggies, and charcuterie boards to feed a small army. I was legitimately blown away. The care and thought they put into creating something that they knew I would appreciate was astounding.
Not to mention delicious. I rarely eat when I throw a party. Honestly, I don’t even think I ate at my own wedding. I’m usually too busy making sure everyone else is having a good time. I am not even joking when I tell you that I stood at the food table for a solid 30 minutes making sure I ate at least one of everything. It was all so good. Hands down, I would put Boards up against any other caterer, local or otherwise, and my money would be on them. Everything was perfect down to the smallest detail.
I think part of the reason I connect so much with Gen and Shar is because they are also huge supporters of not just the downtown, but all things local. They throw their energy into the success of others and are always happy to take the lead on a new project. They have worked tirelessly to improve our community while simultaneously building a successful business. Yes, they are my friends, but they are also really great humans. I highly recommend you find them on Facebook next time you are planning an event. I promise you will not regret it.
