I know that I typically write about local businesses or local events, but sometimes I find that certain businesses are so ingrained in our community they might as well be local. To me, one such business is Discount Tire. Raise your hand if you have been there at least once in the last year. Well, I’ve been twice in the last month.
Jeb and I have been going to Discount Tire for as long as we can remember. Long before we knew each other, we knew Jeremy and his crew at Discount. They have always taken care of us. Everyone on staff has always been courteous and helpful, and I’ve never once felt like I was being pressured into buying something I didn’t want or need.
Like I said, I’ve been there twice in the last month. The first time was on my lunch break when I found a nail in my tire. I was supposed to leave for San Antonio that afternoon and did not have much time to waste. They were able to patch me up at no cost in under 45 minutes. Flash forward exactly one week and we are driving home from dinner. With the windows rolled down, Jeb could here a weird clinking noise. We immediately pulled over and, sure enough, a screw in the same exact tire. If that doesn’t describe my general luck, I don’t know what does.
So, we spent Saturday morning at Discount to see what they could do. Unfortunately, what they found was a screw and two nails, so not much could be done. They put the spare on, ordered a new tire and told me they would call as soon as it was in. I was shocked when they called at 8:30 Monday morning to say that that my tire was in. I jumped in my car and ran over. Within an hour, I had a brand-new tire and I was back at work.
The guys at Discount understand customer service. They greet you by name and bust their butts to get you in and out as quickly as possible. It is never fun to have to suddenly shell out a couple hundred bucks you weren’t planning on spending, and it certainly doesn’t put one in the best mood. Sometimes though, it must be done. When that happens, it is nice to know that you have a reliable, friendly place to go that will do their best to get you back on the road as quickly as possible. So, thank you to all the guys at Discount Tire for always being there when we need you.
