It’s no secret by now that I live in a 140-year old house. Jeb and I bought it almost five years ago with plans to update it while still keeping with the history of the house. It is also no secret that our five-year plan is now a 10-year plan, but who’s counting.
When we moved downtown, we both knew we loved old, historic homes. It wasn’t until we starting living in one, though, that we fell in love with the idea of historic preservation. Over the last five years, we have watched as so many of these homes fall apart. I get it. They are hugely expensive to maintain and the owners either don’t have the money or don’t have the desire to keep up with them. They become a health and safety issue, and something must be done with them. Trust me, if we could afford to buy and restore them all, we would.
It was because of our mutual love of these historic homes that when we got the call from the Victoria Preservation Inc. (VPI) to join their board, we both jumped. Actions speak louder than words, right? This was our opportunity to really get involved and put our money where our mouths were, so to speak.
So, this weekend is VPI’s historic homes tour. I have been on this tour in the past and I am genuinely excited to be able to play a larger role. This year’s tour is aptly named “Monuments of Faith, Beauty and Love.” I say this because there are five properties and only three of them are homes. We decided to also focus on historic properties this year in an attempt to ignite people’s interest not just in big, beautiful homes, but also in buildings and properties that have a ton of significance to our history.
The three houses we have featured are the Levi-Welder House (403 N. Main St.), the Lander-Hopkins House (202 W. Power Ave.), and D.H. Regan House (507 S. DeLeon St.). I have only been in one of these so far, but I can tell you it is worth it. Also featured will be the Royston Nave Museum (306 W. Commercial St.) and the old Nazareth Academy (106 W. Church St.).
If you have never been inside Nazareth Academy, then this property will be a real treat. We had the opportunity to tour it last year and, honestly, it was a little overwhelming. The size, the architecture, the attention to detail and the history are amazing, and that pretty much goes for all five of these locations.
OK, so details. The tour is Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 and you can buy them at places like Peaches and Tortilla, Happie Hippie, Rogers Pharmacy, and VPI headquarters on Goodwin Avenue. You can also just pick one up at any of the five locations to begin the tour. You don’t have to hit them all in one day, so you can split them up into two days. I highly recommend dressing as cool as possible and wearing comfortable shoes.
If you have never taken this tour before, I promise you will not be disappointed. Each of these houses and locations are beautiful, unique and full of history. Don’t worry, there will be plenty of docents to fill you in on the details.
