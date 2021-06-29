Victoria
Miller Lite Blastoff Fireworks Show
- Sunday, grounds open at 4 p.m., carnival, concert, 9:30 p.m. fireworks
- Victoria Community Center, ground open at 4 p.m.
Cuero
July Fourth Fireworks Celebration
- Sunday at dark
- Cuero Municipal Park
Edna
Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show
- Saturday, festivities all day beginning at 9 a.m., fireworks at dusk
- Brackenridge Park and Campground
Ganado
July Fourth Fireworks Celebration
- Sunday, 5 p.m. festivities begin, fireworks at dark
- Devers Creek Park
Goliad
Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s Red, White and Boom
- Sunday fireworks at dusk
- Coleto Creek Park
- $7 park entrance fee waived after 7 p.m.
Palacios
Palacios Lions Club 72nd Annual July Fourth Celebration
- Saturday, 3-9 p.m., bingo, vendors, carnival
- Sunday, 3-9 p.m. bingo, vendors, carnival, barbecue with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- East Bay Park
Port Lavaca
Star Spangled Bay Bash
- Sunday, gates open at 6:30 p.m. with DJ, food and festivities, fireworks at dusk
- Bayfront Peninsula Park
Port O’Connor
July Fourth Fireworks Celebration
- Saturday at dusk
- King Fisher Beach
Shiner
Shiner Half Moon Holidays
- Friday-Saturday, barbecue cookoff, live music, fun and games
- Saturday, 9:30 p.m. fireworks
- Green-Dickson Park
Schroeder Hall
- Saturday, concert featuring Randall King with Jake Worthington, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Yorktown
Fireworks demonstration Sunday by Skinny’s Fireworks, 447 Metting School Road, at 9:30 p.m. behind the fireworks stand.
