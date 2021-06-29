Fireworks
Fourth of July fireworks at the Victoria Community Center in 2019.

 Advocate File Photo

Victoria

Miller Lite Blastoff Fireworks Show

  • Sunday, grounds open at 4 p.m., carnival, concert, 9:30 p.m. fireworks
  • Victoria Community Center, ground open at 4 p.m.

Cuero

July Fourth Fireworks Celebration

  • Sunday at dark
  • Cuero Municipal Park

Edna

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show

  • Saturday, festivities all day beginning at 9 a.m., fireworks at dusk
  • Brackenridge Park and Campground

Ganado

July Fourth Fireworks Celebration

  • Sunday, 5 p.m. festivities begin, fireworks at dark
  • Devers Creek Park

Goliad

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s Red, White and Boom

  • Sunday fireworks at dusk
  • Coleto Creek Park
  • $7 park entrance fee waived after 7 p.m.

Palacios

Palacios Lions Club 72nd Annual July Fourth Celebration

  • Saturday, 3-9 p.m., bingo, vendors, carnival
  • Sunday, 3-9 p.m. bingo, vendors, carnival, barbecue with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
  • East Bay Park

Port Lavaca

Star Spangled Bay Bash

  • Sunday, gates open at 6:30 p.m. with DJ, food and festivities, fireworks at dusk
  • Bayfront Peninsula Park

Port O’Connor

July Fourth Fireworks Celebration

  • Saturday at dusk
  • King Fisher Beach

Shiner

Shiner Half Moon Holidays

  • Friday-Saturday, barbecue cookoff, live music, fun and games
  • Saturday, 9:30 p.m. fireworks
  • Green-Dickson Park

Schroeder Hall

  • Saturday, concert featuring Randall King with Jake Worthington, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Yorktown

Fireworks demonstration Sunday by Skinny’s Fireworks, 447 Metting School Road, at 9:30 p.m. behind the fireworks stand.

