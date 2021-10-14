The First Pentecostal Church of Edna will host its 27th annual Fun Day featuring wholesome family fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 807 Apollo Drive in Edna, according to a news release.
Activities will include carnival-style games, inflatables, a petting zoo, horse rides, a kiddie train, concessions, hourly cakewalks and door prizes.
Nona’s Country Store will serve up homemade baked items, including pies, breads and other treats, as well as a variety of crafts, canned goods, jams and picante sauces.
The Fun Day auction will be held in the church’s open-air gymnasium at 11 a.m. More than 100 items will be auctioned, including furniture, appliances, home décor, home furnishings, toys, baby items, collectibles and vintage finds, among others.
“Candy rain from heaven” will be delivered by helicopter, so children attending Fun Day will be able to run to a field and fill their bags with candy dropped from the sky.
Admission and parking for the Fun Day is free, and visitors can purchase tickets for the day’s activities. A $20 wristband can be purchased for unlimited access to all activities — except games and cakewalks — along with a bonus of 15 tickets that can be used on games. Discounts are available to families with several children.
Proceeds will benefit Edna Christian Academy. For more information, contact Kimberly Kazmir at 361-782-3594.
