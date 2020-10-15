The First Pentecostal Church of Edna will host its 26th annual Fun Day featuring family fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will benefit Edna Christian Academy.
Activities will include carnival-style games, inflatables, a petting zoo, horse rides, a kiddie train, concessions and hourly cakewalks and door prizes.
Nona’s Country Store will serve homemade baked items, pies, breads and treats as well as a variety of crafts, canned goods, jams and picante sauce.
The Fun Day auction will be held in the church’s open-air gymnasium beginning at 11 a.m. More than 100 items will be auctioned, including furniture, antiques, vintage items, collectibles, home decor and furnishings, donated items and other unique finds.
The Edna Fire Department will pay a visit in the afternoon to deliver “candy rain from heaven.” Firefighters will drop buckets of candy from the basket lift of a fire truck. Children will then be able to run to the field and fill their bags with candy.
“Our annual Fun Day has become a favorite for many Jackson County residents, and this year will be no different,” said Rev. Darrell Clark, pastor of the First Pentecostal Church. “The community has been inquiring about whether we are having our Fun Day this year, and the answer is ‘yes.’ We are pleased to once again offer families a day of wholesome fun while raising funds for Edna Christian Academy.”
Admission and parking for the Fun Day is free, and visitors can purchase tickets for the day’s activities. A $20 wristband can be purchased for unlimited access to all activities – except games and cakewalks – along with a bonus of 15 tickets that can be used on games. Discounts are available to families with several children.
The church is located at 807 Apollo Drive in Edna. For more information, please contact Kimberly Kazmir at 361-782-3594.
