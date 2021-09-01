Crossroads residents are gearing up to flip their flops at the Flip Flop Festival Saturday 4 at the Bayfront Peninsula in Port Lavaca.
This year, five tribute bands and a late-night, wrap-up band will provide the entertainment for Labor Day party-goers, while the annual Fling Flong Contest, a festival tradition, will keep them hopping.
“People can social distance to the level they are comfortable. It’s a free event, and the nice thing about it is that they can sit and interact with their families and friends,” said Tania French, the City of Port Lavaca events chair. “It’s a little different this year. This is the first time ever that it will be a BYOB event, and we made that decision given the (COVID-19) case count.”
The festival will begin at 10 a.m. with music provided by a DJ until Twist on Taylor, a Taylor Swift tribute artist, takes the stage at 2 p.m. Nightbird, a Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute band, will perform at 4 p.m., and Double Vision, a Foreigner tribute band will play at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m. High N Fidelity, a REO Speedwagon tribute band, will entertain, and at 10 p.m., Blaze of Glory, a Bon Jovi tribute band, will take the stage. Miss Fortune will wrap up the evening.
Sarah Jessica Rhodes, the Twist on Taylor tribute artist, was born in Rusk, Texas, and attended high school in Palestine, Texas, but has lived in Las Vegas for the last 14 years.
Rhodes’ first performance as Twist on Taylor was in Vegas for a NASCAR audience, and she has been singing Taylor Swift songs ever since — about 10 years.
“I look like her — people tell me I look like her, and as it turns out, I sound like her as well,” Rhodes said. “It’s a tribute to her music, and I try to have a little fun with it.”
French discovered Rhodes on Facebook.
“She was so lovely and it sounds like so much fun — a festival in Texas on the beach — I was like, ‘I’m in,’” Rhodes said. “It sounds like a blast, and it appeals to me because I can bring out some of the younger crowd. I hope that people are ready to come out and have fun in an outdoor environment during this crazy time.”
Rhodes enjoys being a tribute artist because not everyone has access to the real artist or can afford a concert ticket.
“To perform the music people want to hear, and have access to, brings me joy. I do my best to deliver that look and that sound,” Rhodes said. “The music sounds just like the records, and I try to do all of it — to cover all the bases — whether it’s the really old ones (songs) or the brand new ones.”
Rhodes said she likes to talk about the music and get to know the audience.
At Flip Flop Fest, she will take the stage with a four-piece band and guitar to perform just under 20 songs, and she will change her costumes during the performance. Her “very favorite” song is “Shake It Off,” and more recently, she enjoys singing “You Need To Calm Down.”
“What I really love about her music is that it promotes friendship and love,” Rhodes said. “That song says to shake off the haters, that it doesn’t matter what kind of terrible day you had, if someone was mean to you. At the end of the day, find a place with music to shake it off and dance it out and let go of all the bad feelings you may have.”
She added that if anyone has the opportunity to attend a Taylor Swift concert, they should, because it’s incredible.
The famous Fling Flong Contest will allow contestants to see who can fling their flip-flops the farthest for bragging rights and a trophy.
Food vendors will include Trevino’s Funnel Cakes and More serving funnel cakes, extra-long corn dogs, chili-cheese twisted taters and sweet tea; Atwell’s Elotes and SpudZz serving roasted corn-on-the-cob, sausage-on-a-stick, roasted baked potatoes with barbecue beef and sauce, and fresh-squeezed lemonade; Gracie’s Snow Cones and Mom’s Tamales.
Attendees also will shop until they drop at Southern Glam, L&M Crosses, Out of Clay, South and Salty, Crazy Girl Crafter, Salty Tales, Angelita’s Creations, Purple Nanny Creations and Queen’s Closet, among other vendors.
The car show, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will provide an added level of enjoyment with race cars, hot rods, rat rods, classic cars, classic trucks, street cars, street trucks, lowriders, lifted vehicles, imported vehicles, motorcycles, jeeps and mini-trucks.
Nathan Almanzar, of Point Comfort, is manager of the car show and belongs to the South Texas Chapter of Bonzai Cruisers. He expects the festival to attract 50 to 75 vehicles. Trophies will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each class. Additionally, trophies will go to the car club with the most number of members in attendance, and the People’s Choice Award winner.
“We’re trying to generate more interest. With first, second and third in each class, more people say, ‘I have a shot at winning something,’” Almanzar said. “We’re trying to get more people out to participate.”
From those who own show-stoppers to those who are proud of their works in progress, the vehicle owners have a brotherhood.
“A lot of people don’t understand the camaraderie among car guys,” he said. “We run into each other and become close friends. Sometimes we make plans to meet up and drive together.”
French said about 5,000 people typically attend the Flip Flop Fest, but this year is anything but typical. So she does not know what to expect.
“I hope people come and have a good time. The Flip Flop Fest is eclectic and a lot of fun,” French said. “It’s a laid-back event during these crazy times, and I’m excited that we can give people the opportunity to get out and relax with their families.”
