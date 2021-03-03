So, Jeb and I did a thing. No, not something super crazy like buying a ghetto mansion. Been there, done that, got the T-shirt. We decided to foster a dog. Not just any dog — a Belgian Malinois. Also known as a “Maligator.”
Jeb has always wanted a Bel Mal and, about two years ago, I convinced him to adopt one from the Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center. Krista was his first rescue, and I had no idea the can of worms I was opening because now he wants to rescue all of them. Not a day goes by that he doesn’t show me at least four to five Bel Mals on Facebook that need rescuing.
The problem is that Belgian Malinois are very “on trend” at the moment so tons of people around the country are adopting or buying them as puppies and quickly realizing they are in over their heads. See, maligators are a special breed. They are high energy, high drive and highly intelligent. They need constant stimulation plus lots of training. You often will see them as police dogs or search-and-rescue dogs because they love having a job.
In short, they require a lot of time. If you don’t know how to handle them, they will eat your shoes, your couch, your remote and anything else they can get their mouths on.
I once heard them described as “dogs with lots of ideas, most of which are bad.” They are also loving, loyal, snuggly goobers who will make you laugh constantly with their antics. They have big emotions and love as hard as they play.
Enter Nickolai’ aka “Nico.” I know, Nickolai’ and Krista sound like we are trying to start our own Russian Maligator Mafia.
Nico came to us from a kill shelter in the Valley. When we picked him up, he weighed about 37 pounds when he should have been about 70. He was skin, bones and big sad eyes. Needless to say, when Jeb showed me his picture I immediately said “let’s go get him” without a moment’s hesitation.
The first thing we did was take him to our family vet, Dr. John Beck at Hillcrest Animal Hospital, to have him checked out. He is obviously not in perfect health having been in a shelter for the last five months, but thanks to Beck and his amazing staff, Nico will be as good as new in no time. Not only were they sweet, kind and gentle with our boy, but Beck even offered to do his X-rays at no cost.
The last few weeks with Nico have been interesting. He is definitely a momma’s boy and has only just started to come out of his shell. He gets along great with our other dogs and really could not care less about our cats. He seems to love people and going on adventures. He has already learned several commands and never lets me go to the bathroom without first checking it for bad guys.
Over the next few months we will get him healthy and get him trained, then start working to find his perfect forever home.
I know what you are thinking — foster fail. I will admit that even after just two weeks, the idea of letting him go breaks my heart and, if he turns out to be the absolutely most perfect dog for our family, maybe we will let him stay. The fact of the matter is that there are so many more dogs out there that need our help, and we can’t keep them all (despite what Jeb seems to think).
For now, I’m just going to enjoy the fact that I have a handsome young man who wants to follow me around everywhere I go.
