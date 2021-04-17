Get ready for summer

Are you planning a summer event for kids?
The Advocate is seeking information for its annual Summer Fun Zone, which lists camps, vacation Bible schools, workshops, dancing and swimming lessons and many other activities for children.
The list publishes May 2 in the Victoria Advocate.
The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. April 23. Send information to correspondents@vicad.com, by mail at P.O. Box 1518 Victoria, TX 77901, by fax, at 361-574-1220 or hand-deliver to the newsroom at 101 W. Goodwin Ave, Ste 1200
Include the name of the event, dates, location, a brief description of what is planned, age limits, cost, registration deadlines, contact number and website for more information.
For more information, contact Managing Editor Becky Cooper at 361-574-1285 or email bcooper@vicad.com; or Administrative Assistant Sandy Turner at 361-574-1257 or sturner@mrobertsmedia.com.
