Things I’ve learned in the last week:
When my husband says we should be able to finish a project in “one day,” what he is really saying is three weeks. I think deep down, we both knew there was zero chance we will ever finish anything in a single day, but also knew that if we did’t lie to ourselves from the get-go, then we may never get started.
Also, when my husband says that outdoor wood paint color espresso, will “come right off,” what he really means is that it will come right off after about 12 showers. In the meantime, I get to go to work each day looking like I haven’t washed my arms or my hands in quite some time.
Is anyone else beginning to see a pattern in the distribution of slightly off-point information regarding home renovation projects? It’s as if he thinks that providing me with all the relevant info will somehow cause me to opt out of participating. I am, of course, just teasing my hubby. Jeb almost always actually believes that the project will, in fact, take one day when he tells me that.
All jokes aside, we really have been getting back into the swing of things, renovationally speaking, and it has been pretty exciting. Since we have now reached a delightful age where sleeping past 7:45 a.m. is impossible, we might as well get up on the weekends and get to work.
And when I say get to work, I do mean after a sufficient amount of coffee and quick trip to Lowes. Jeb asked me the other day what Lowes reminded me of – “Target for men.” Duh. (Apparently, the correct answer was “progress.”)
Now, as much as I also enjoy a trip to Lowe’s before spending six hours outside working in the 100-degree heat, if there is a better alternative available I will 100% take it. Believe it or not, Saturday mornings tend to be surprisingly busy around town.
Cars and Coffee is a perfect example. Every first Saturday of the month, Crossroads Cruisers sponsors this event at Vela Farms on the Square. This month was our first time attending, and it was really quite fun. Basically, from 9 a.m. to noon, Vela Farms offers a coffee and breakfast, and everyone brings their cool, old cars to the square.
The coffee is hot, the food is delicious and the company is entertaining. Even if you are not a “car person” as I am most definitely not, it is still neat to see all the old cars and trucks that people have restored. Honestly, when you come around, the corner it is almost like stepping into the past. It is a great way to spend the morning sipping coffee with someone you love.
OK. Enough lollygagging. Put down your coffee and head outside. Something needs to be built or painted in the blazing sun. It will only take a day.
