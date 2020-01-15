“Hello Darlin’. Nice to see you. It’s been a long time.” Those who have missed the deep sultry voice of Conway Twitty twanging out those lyrics can find a similar sound with Glen Templeton, a rising star on the country-and-western music scene.
“An Intimate Evening with Glen Templeton,” a benefit for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
“He (Templeton) was tapped by Conway Twitty’s children to do a tribute show,” said Robin Cadle, president and CEO of the food bank. “I went to a show at the Bugle Boy, a small setting, and he put on a phenomenal show. He’s nothing flashy. He’s all about the music, and he’s talented.”
Templeton will perform Conway Twitty hits and original songs at a benefit for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Those interested in supporting the local food bank can expect a low-key, acoustic show with the music of Conway Twitty as well as some of Templeton’s original songs. Good-time anthems on his latest album, “Run With Me,” include “Ball Cap” and “Hip to be Country,” according to his website.
“We hope to have a packed house – 476 seats – that’s the goal,” Cadle said. “We’ve had Jeanne Robertson, a humorist, before, and Pat Boone, but not country and western like this.”
The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent helps agencies feed about 30,000 people each month across 11 counties, which span almost 10,000 square miles, Cadle said.
“The benefit will help raise operating money for the food bank, keeping us on the road to getting food out to the counties we serve,” Cadle said.
In addition to serving as a distribution warehouse for more than 88 member agencies, the food bank provides nine mobile pantries once each month, mobile senior feeding for those age 60 and older two to three times each month, and the kid’s backpack program, Cadle continued.
Every dollar helps provide eight meals, said Jessica Gumm, development director for the food bank.
“People will have a great time being entertained by Glen Templeton while supporting the mission of the food bank,” Cadle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.