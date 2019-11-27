Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity will celebrate two milestones all day on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Habitat Complex.
The nonprofit will celebrate 25 years of helping families build homes and 20 years of its Golden Crescent Habitat ReStore being in business.
During the celebration, the ReStore will sell all of its merchandise at a 20% discount. Antiques, furniture, kitchenware, books, records, DVDs and comic books will be among the offerings. Additionally, the store is a resource for home remodeling projects including scratch and dent appliances with a one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty, hardware, remanufactured paint in 16 colors, flooring and more. The store offers complimentary pick-up services for those wishing to make donations.
“Typically certain sections of the store are on sale – storage or lighting – but never before has everything in the store been on sale at once,” said Katy Walterscheidt, marketing director for the nonprofit. “There are all sorts of price ranges in each section, from a new sofa for $350 to a gently used one for $60, and new things come in every day, so you never know what’s going to be there.”
Habitat will host the anniversary celebration in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving founded in 2012 that emphasizes charity after a series of sales that induce frenzied spending – Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
Beginning on Giving Tuesday, the Joyce Teinert family, the Chris Pickering family, and a family that wishes to remain anonymous will together match contributions up to $20,000 for Golden Crescent Habitat through the end of the year.
All of the money raised will go toward helping families find stability through shelter in six counties – DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria.
The anniversary event allows people to give back in other ways, too.
About 70 volunteers will start the celebration early at the combined office, construction warehouse and ReStore, all of which came together in one convenient complex on Navarro Street about a year and a half ago. On-site, they will build all of the walls that will be transported to Refugio the next day to replace a house destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. The nonprofit will serve the volunteers lunch at the event.
In the late morning, a ribbon-cutting will mark both anniversaries, and the nonprofit will announce winners of its annual awards, Community Partner of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Children will enjoy a Christmas story read aloud by Mrs. Claus at 4 p.m. as well as other activities including a scavenger hunt. At 5 p.m., happy hour will wrap up the daylong series of events with camaraderie and refreshments.
“Come see the walls built in the morning and write messages on them for the homeowner before they are transported to Refugio,” Walterscheidt said.
No experience is required for those interested in volunteering for Habitat. Trained volunteers lead the groups every weekend. The repair and building projects provide perfect team-building opportunities for organizations, businesses and clubs, too, she said.
“Even book clubs enjoy getting out and doing something different together outside the norm,” Walterscheidt said. “It’s a fun way to do that, show up for a couple of hours and help a neighbor in need.”
Habitat started with a heart for wanting to help neighbors and a vision to bring it to Victoria, and 25 years later, it is interesting to see how it has evolved while adhering to the same mission, she said.
Habitat homes are not given away. The homeowners work hard to build their houses, and they pay a monthly mortgage with a 0% interest loan secured through Habitat, Walterscheidt said.
“It’s nice because when you build your home and pay for your home, it gives you more pride in your ownership,” she said. “It is not an easy program these homeowners go through, and it’s all the more worthwhile in the end.”
The anniversary event is “a way to give thanks for the 25 years people have helped our mission,” Walterscheidt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.