About 100 vendors are expected at Goliad Market Days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“They will sell candles, flags, clothes, home décor and a little bit of everything,” said Cristy Billow, executive director of the Goliad Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to the vendors, Lily Grace Boutique, The Looking Glass, Ivy Vine, The 3 R’s, Backwoods and Bling, Friends Boutique and Goliad Pharmacy will be open and selling their goods around the downtown square as well as elsewhere in town.
“The vendors are excited, and we are all ready to get out and do some shopping,” Billow said.
In June, the Goliad Market Days attracted about 200 shoppers throughout the day, Billow said.
“Everybody seemed to be buying,” she said. “When we closed down at the end of the day, the vendors were happy with the turnout.”
Billow said a lot of the shoppers wore masks and stayed with their groups of people while paying attention to social distancing.
The vendors will occupy 10-foot-by-10-foot booths spaced out to adhere to coronavirus regulations. They all will provide hand sanitizer in addition to eight hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the area, Billow said.
The food court will serve catfish and shrimp plates, gorditas, sausage on a stick, turkey legs, Mexican food and more. The Blue Quail Deli and Rudy’s on the Run also will be open for lunch.
