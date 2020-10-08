A Hallet Oak Gallery open house reception for the 2020 Artists Fall Exhibition will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Hallettsville, according to a gallery news release.
Guests will be asked to wear a mask and pay attention to the 6-foot distancing markers on the floor.
Guests can meet the artists who travel from near and far and enjoy their new artwork. On display will be pen and ink drawings, paintings, photography, gourd art, wood sculptures and jewelry designs.
The 2020 artists are Moses Adams, Dianne Appelt, Blanche Cavarretta, Roy Cavarretta, Linda Cejka, Larry Charles, Erica Estrada, Mary Gullette, Debbie Halling, Ken Kopacki, Mieko Mahi, Paula Patterson, Dennis Pesek, James Phillips, Steven Pituch, Georgia Pohl, Phyllis Rivera, Timothy Sadler, Lois Weiss, Michael Windberg and Bria Woods.
Refreshments will be served in self-serve packages and containers. Raffle tickets will be for sale and the winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Presence is not necessary to win.
The show will be on display through Dec. 12., and art will be for sale in the gallery and online at www.halletoakgallery.com or by calling 361-217-7030.
The Hallet Oak Gallery is at 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville in the historic Kahn and Stanzel Building designed in 1890 by architect J. Reily Gordon.
The gallery is regularly open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. admission is free.
