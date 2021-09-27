Hallet Oak Gallery in Hallettsville will host an open house reception for an exhibit featuring new artwork 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the gallery in the Kahn and Stazel Building, 115 N. Main St.
The new traditional and contemporary artwork will be by artists Moses Adams, Dianne Appelt, Blanche Cavarretta, Roy Cavarretta, Linda Cejka, Larry Charles, Toni Conner, Adrenus Craton, Mark Curtin, Gene Grant, Mary Gullette, Debbie Halling, J. Howard, JoAnn Kahanek, Ken Kopacki, Mieko Mahi, Kathleen McBride, Lucia Mueller, Sarah Naomi, Paulina Patterson, Elizabeth Payne, Dennis Pesek, James Phillips, Steven Pituch, Georgia Pohl, Phyllis Rivera, Timothy Sadler, Lois Weiss, Michael Windberg and Bria Woods.
Winners of the raffle prizes will be announced at 4 p.m. For more information, contact 361-217-7030 or visit www.halletoakgallery.com.
