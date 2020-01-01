Callisto Culinary owned by Emily and Michael Castillo will meticulously prepare a delicious three-course meal for the Hallet Oak Gallery Gala in Hallettsville from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the gallery.
Chris Rybak will play accordion cowboy music, and the attire will be country chic. At least 60 people are expected to attend, but Mieko Mahi, a facilitator of the arts who opened the Hallet Oak Gallery in 2015, is prepared for more to make reservations by noon Friday.
The gala will include an art exhibit with the work of watercolorist Larry Charles and a raffle for work by an award-winning gourd artist. A live auction will include a carved wooden horse head by James Phillips with bids starting at $1,500, and silent auction items will be up for grabs, too. Actually, Mahi still needs items such as gift baskets for the silent auction, and those with donations can drop them off between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday at the gallery.
The menu will include roasted chicken with caramelized onion sauce, honey and thyme glazed carrots, roasted cauliflower and broccoli with golden raisins, almonds and brown butter and pesto roasted potatoes with gremolata, among other offerings. Beer, wine and champagne also will be included.
“The people are a lot of fun – art supporters who want to be here to support the gallery,” Mahi said. “The ticket price went up this year, so these people are coming because they support what we are doing in this building, which was always the goal.”
In the past, lower ticket prices attracted an audience interested in enjoying the lights downtown and listening to music with less emphasis on the purpose of the event – to raise money for operations and other expenses associated with the gallery, she said.
The needs are numerous and range from janitorial services to stamps for invitations.
For example, in the absence of funds for cleaning services, Mahi cleans the gallery three times per week and before and after every event and sublease. Also, the mailing of invitations to 1,600 people is cost-prohibitive because of the stamps required.
“We really need donations for prizes for elementary through high school students for the art contests,” Mahi said.
“Awards and recognition for students lift their self-esteem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.