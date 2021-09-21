A Kolache and Coffee Open House will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville, according to a news release.
Complimentary coffee, juice and kolaches will be served while supplies last. The open house, which will be hosted in memory of Abdon Stanley Cejka, will be free and open to the public. There are opportunities for students to volunteer for this and other events.
Through Nov. 13, artists can enter the gallery’s International-influenced Art Contest and Waterway Art and Video Contest. The artists should show a culture other than their own for the international contest, or draw a waterway near them and an insect or other wildlife that shows native plants for the waterway contest. The contests are for all ages; entry is free and any media may be used. Anyone interested in competing should email a jpeg or 60-second video of their art to venue@halletoakgallery.com by Nov. 13, and include their full name and age. Prizes will be sponsored by H-E-B and Dr. Betty J. Edwards. Additional prizes and recognition will be provided for including a poem or short story about what inspired the imagery in the email.
The 2021 Artists Exhibit at the Hallet Oak Gallery is ongoing noon-2 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Visitors can view paintings, photography, drawings, sculptures and woodcarvings as well as stories of Hallettsville’s namesake families on illustrated historic timeline banners. A historic timeline of the Lavaca River also is on display.
For more information, visit halletoakfoundation.com and halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030 and leave a message.
