Gene Grant, 48, of Hallettsville, has a natural, God-given talent.
“When I was a child, I excelled in art in school and I just took it for granted because I’ve always been able to do it,” Grant said.
Grant is one of four black American artists whose artwork will be on display at Hallet Oak Gallery in Hallettsville in celebration of Juneteenth. The other artists include Moses Adams, Satori Davis and Bria Woods. Guests are invited to come and go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, according to Juneteenth.com. While President Abraham Lincoln made the official proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, word that the enslaved were free did not reach Galveston until June 19, 1865.
In the Juneteenth exhibit, the artwork ranges from oil painting to photography.
When Grant, owner of Gene’s Carpet Cleaning, married and started a family, he stopped practicing his artwork for a long time. He picked up a pencil again in 2015 and expanded his work to include oil paintings about 2018. He focuses on portraits.
“I met him two years ago, and Gene walks around with a sketchbook,” said Mieko Mahi, a facilitator of the arts who opened Hallet Oak Gallery in 2015. “He had this natural talent, and no training, so the gallery funded him to take lessons with (Michael) Windberg. The entire community has embraced him, and he has gone from pencil sketches to oil paintings that are better than you can imagine.”
Michael Windberg, Dalhart Windberg’s son, is Grant’s mentor in his newfound medium, oil painting. To get a feel for the oils, he started painting seascapes first.
In oil, Grant has completed a self-portrait and a portrait of another artist, James Phillips, a well-known sculptor from the Galveston area. Since 2015, Grant also has completed about 50 portraits in charcoal pencil. He starts with the eyes and moves to the nose, mouth, cheeks and the outer shape of the face. The hair is always last, he said.
“Most people comment on the eyes, that I capture the soul in the portrait,” he said. “And the eyes are the window to the soul. You can tell a person’s emotions by the eyes, and I’ve been able to capture that in my portraits.”
Grant finds inspiration in the work of artist Boris Vallejo, whose fantasy paintings look more like photographs than paintings. He also appreciates the seascapes of Ruiz Tabora.
“I’m still learning and there are so many artists out there,” he said. “I look to learn from them. I’m not threatened by them. I look to learn their techniques. I stay open-minded and like to learn from everybody. I can never know it all. I will continue to learn every day for the rest of my life.”
Grant’s oil paintings, which range from $300 to $800, will be for sale at the show. One of the paintings, “Unseen Protections,” depicts Daniel in the lion’s den under the protection of an angel. Grant also takes commissions.
Moses Adams
Adams graduated from Stevens-Mayo High School in Hallettsville in 1966 and earned his bachelor’s degree in art education from Texas Southern University in 1970. He taught art for 26 years in the Houston Independent School District, according to a news release.
Satori Davis
Davis, a 2018 graduate of Hallettsville High School, has a diverse style of realism and pop art. She won best-of-show twice in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art Contest. She will attend Sam Houston State University in the fall where she will major in veterinary science and minor in art.
Bria Woods
Woods is a photographer who was born in Washington, D.C., where she grew up before moving to San Antonio. She now lives in Victoria. Woods studied digital and film photography at Trinity University and earned her master’s in multimedia broadcast journalism in London.
Grant said, “I love the satisfaction I get from drawing. I love it when they get the completed pictures and the reactions on their faces. It’s a great feeling to be able to capture that essence so well that it evokes that kind of emotion out of the receiver.”
