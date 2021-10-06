Hallet Oak Gallery in Hallettsville will feature 30 artists’ new works of art from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at an open-house reception, according to a news release.
Visitors will see and experience traditional and contemporary art by Moses Adams, Dianne Appelt, Blanche Cavarretta, Roy Cavarretta, Linda Cejka, Larry Charles, Toni Conner, Adrénus Craton, Mark Curtin, Gene Grant, Mary Gullette, Debbie Halling, J. Howard, JoAnn Kahanek, Ken Kopacki, Mieko Mahi, Kathleen McBride, Lucia Mueller, Sarah Naomi, Paulina Patterson, Elizabeth Payne, Dennis Pesek, James Phillips, Steven Pituch, Georgia Pohl, Phyllis Rivera, Timothy Sadler, Lois Weiss, Michael Windberg and Bria Woods.
The gallery’s fundraising raffle ticket winners will be announced at 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 11.
All works of art are for sale. For more information, visit www.halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-703. Memberships are not required. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
