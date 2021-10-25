Hallet Oak Gallery will provide Halloween treats to children on the square in downtown Hallettsville 3-5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the gallery.
Children also will have the opportunity to view a "gigantic 15-foot bat" designed and created by Harley Fisk. Treats will be sponsored by Dianne Appelt.
The event will be free and open to the public. For more information, call 361-217-7030.
