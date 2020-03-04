Guests in the stately Hamilton-Oliver House will see their reflections in an 18th-century Venetian mirror purchased in Rome that sits atop an early 19th-century Dutch marquetry four-drawer chest.
They will peruse artwork created by Robert Pummill, a famous Texas Hill Country artist, and Guy Wiggins, an American impressionist painter best known for his snowy streets and towering skyscrapers during winter. And they will sink into a comfortable 19th-century, four-poster canopy bed from Louisiana, said Robert Oliver, owner of the home.
The Hamilton-Oliver House, which was commissioned in 1917 and designed in the neoclassical style by renowned Texas architect Atlee Ayres, opened for events and overnight stays in Cuero in early 2019.
“It’s a beautiful, large, elegant space with fine European antiques and a full kitchen,” said Lindy Gohmert who co-manages the property with Gina Holcomb. “For lodging, it has wonderful bedding, sumptuous robes, plush bath towels, scented soaps, free coffee and bottled water, Wi-Fi and television.”
About 5,000-square-feet, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house accommodates up to six people for overnight stays and up to 50 people for events. The house offers an elegant backdrop for small fundraisers, rehearsal dinners and weddings as well as meetings, by-invitation pop-up retail events, reunions, showers, luncheons and dinner parties. Engagement and wedding portrait settings also are popular both inside the house and on the grounds, which occupy three city lots.
Oliver’s grandparents, Clare Wofford and Alexander Frank Hamilton built the house and lived there throughout their lives. Oliver’s mother, Frances Hamilton Oliver, and his uncle, Alexander Hamilton Jr., were reared there. The family sold the house in the late 1990s, and several owners took possession of it until Oliver reclaimed the house in 2016.
“The owners wanted to relocate and an agent who wanted the land and to demolish the house had approached them, so I felt an urgency to preserve it,” Oliver said.
Oliver hired Horizon Millworks Inc. to complete the restoration and filled the house with fine Italian, Dutch and French antiques purchased mostly on his many trips to Europe between 2013 and 2014.
“I’ve been told they (guests) like the layout of the house,” Oliver said. “It has a long butler’s pantry that leads into the dining room … and it has a nice porch off the living room and kitchen.”
