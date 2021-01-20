A little known fact about why we sometimes refer to our house as “Ghetto Mansion.” It has not had heat in the downstairs since 2017. Yep. We bought it in October and by November, the heating element for the downstairs had completely died. I think we got to run it a total of one time that year.
What exactly went wrong, you ask. I’m not entirely sure. As soon as Jeb told me the great news, I sort of just tuned out everything after that because I was busy convincing myself it wasn’t the worst thing in the world. We still had heat upstairs, so that was the good news. Why didn’t we just get it fixed? Well, because our downstairs was heated/cooled by a package unit, which meant we had to replace the whole thing. As it turns out, that is super expensive. Plus, when you are working on a "Ghetto Mansion," you have to live with the fact that everything is broken, and you have to set your priorities and stick to the plan.
At this point, you are probably thinking the same thing we did. It’s South Texas, how bad could it be? Um, pretty bad. Remember when it snowed and the temperature stayed below freezing for, like, three days? It was so cold in our downstairs that about halfway down the staircase you could see your breath. For days. Another fun fact about living in a 140-year-old wooden house is that it retains whatever it’s temperature is exceptionally well. So, if it gets down into the 30s or 40s at night, then despite the fact that it is sunny and 65 the next afternoon, it will still be 47 degrees inside. On the weekends when neither of us had to go to work, Jeb and I would both lay in bed pretending to be asleep, just hoping the other would go downstairs first and get both of us coffee. It was a bonding experience, to say the least.
Thankfully, this winter we were finally ready to pull the plug. Because we were planning to change things up and split the unit, this involved moving electric and plumbing as well. Not a small job. We started the process in early December, and by early January were ready for the new unit to be installed. We called Armer Air because they are the best and got on their schedule. We were set to start on a Wednesday and then the weather called for rain. We were planning to push it back a few weeks, and then I looked at the WeatherBug. By then, we were forecasted to have the coldest night so far this winter. I immediately texted Armer and asked if we could move things up. They graciously agreed. So, for two days, Ryan, Darren, Matt and Raul crawled around under our house in the wet muck and bundled up to work inside our 48-degree house to get it done.
By the time they left on Monday night, the temperature inside was steadily climbing as the temperature outside swiftly dropped below freezing. If Jeb and I thought a new washer and dryer was exciting, words cannot explain having heat in the downstairs. We are still not used to the sensation of walking in the front door and feeling heat. I don’t have enough words to thank the guys at Armer Air. They gave us back a quality of life we haven’t had in a very long time, and we will forever be in their debt. Ryan, Darren, Matt and Raul — you guys are lifesavers.
