The small-town charm of the 47th annual Turkeyfest will blend with the big-city culture of “Cuero Celebrates Warhol” at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in one rare weekend in Cuero.
That’s not to imply that training turkeys is anything less than serious business. Kenneth Schley, James Rath and Clayton Lantz know how it’s done.
Last month, Ruby Begonia showed some pluck that left archrival Paycheck in the dust in the first half of the Great Gobbler Gallop at King Turkey Day in Worthington, Minn.
Do you plan to attend Turkeyfest?
“Ruby is just fast and steady,” said Brenda Martin, vice president and barbecue chairwoman for Turkeyfest. “So hopefully, she will be when we race again.”
The three-man coaching team is working hard to get Ruby into shape for the second leg of the turkey race Saturday. Turkeyfest officially will kick off Friday evening with a concert headlined by Black Hawk; Whiskey Myers will top the musical bill Saturday. The festivities will wind down Sunday with more music and children’s games. And the carnival will be in full swing Thursday through Sunday.
“We were down for four years, but we’re redeemed this year,” Martin said in regard to Ruby’s victory. “We won by nine seconds, and we’re pretty confident Ruby will bring home the trophy this year.”
The competition is friendly and full of camaraderie. Each year, 20 to 30 Cuero residents travel 1,100 miles due north to Worthington for King Turkey Day, Martin said. About 40 folks from Worthington typically make the journey south to Cuero with their prize turkey in tow for Round 2 of the gallop at Turkeyfest.
This year, Martin, Jimmy Martin, her husband, and Clint Clark hauled Ruby and her companion, another turkey that helps keep Ruby calm and content, on the almost 17-hour road trip to determine which town lays claim to the title “Turkey Capital of the World.”
Martin has been a member of the coaching team twice since the gallop started in 1973, but she has made many more trips to Worthington. Some of the small town’s almost 13,000 residents have become like family to Martin. And she is not alone. Numerous Cuero residents make trips outside their traditional turkey festival travels.
“We go to Minnesota for weddings and family get-togethers,” Martin said. “And they come here, too, and over the years, we have made lifelong friends.”
For the past several years, Cuero residents also have traveled to participate in Worthington’s Deep Freeze Dip, a winter festival that raises money for youth programs.
“You cut a hole in the lake and jump in it, which has special challenges for us because it’s so hot here,” Martin said. “But we accept the challenge and send people for that as well.”
Saturday, Whiskey Myers likely will attract a crowd of thousands because of their large fan base, Martin said. They followed their breakout album, “Early Morning Shakes,” with their latest album, “Mud,” which climbed to No. 4 on Billboard’s country charts in 2016, according to the band’s website. In 2018, the band’s entire music catalog hit the Top 10 iTunes country chart after the band played in a bar scene in Kevin Costner’s television series, “Yellowstone.”
Local talent this year will include Travis Thamm as well as Matt Moeller and the Night Sights on Saturday. Devyn Whittington, a recent graduate of Cuero High School, will perform Sunday.
“The local talent playing earlier in the afternoon and evening really keeps the festival community-based,” Martin said.
On Thursday, Fun After Five, a Budweiser-sponsored event, will serve as a way to thank sponsors and volunteers as well as welcome guests from Worthington before the festival gets trotting. The public also is invited.
The Turk-Olympics will make a comeback at the festival this year for the first time in at least a decade, Martin said. Residents and businesses will form 10-member teams and compete in “fun, silly” games. Some of them will be turkey-themed, and the money raised will go to the winning team’s charity of choice. The two gallop coaching teams will join forces on one team for the challenge.
A horseshoe and washers tournament will make its debut this year because the board wanted to add more activities to the festival.
The Turkey Trot 5K will get the juices flowing for early-morning joggers before the turkeys make a run for it in the gallop on Saturday. The coaches of the Cuero High School 2018 State Championship football team will marshal the Turkeyfest Parade down Esplanade Street later that morning.
Vendors will sell a broad variety of savory foods that include turkey legs, street tacos, burgers, pizzas, gorditas, Greek gyros and corn cups. Sweets and snacks will include funnel cakes, homemade ice cream and kettle corn. Beverages, including 16-ounce cans of beer, will be available for purchase. Cash will be accepted and an ATM machine will be available.
Some festivalgoers will prefer the thrill of the carnival rides, while others will enjoy finding unique gifts at the arts and crafts market. Sunday is family day with a turkey egg hunt, a tractor pull and more live music.
The barbecue cook-off reached the maximum of 50 teams again this year. The cook’s choice competition, or turkey jackpot, has always been one of the most fun categories, Martin said. The offerings have ranged from traditional turkey with dressing and fried turkey to turkey enchiladas and turkey boudin balls.
Each year, the festival gives about $20,000 back to the nonprofit organizations whose volunteers work at the festival. The board is “thankful and grateful” for their help, Martin said.
“This makes it more of a community event – it’s not just the board but also help from the community, the city of Cuero and nonprofits,” Martin said. “This is a group effort to put on a festival like this, and it’s a time everybody really comes together.”
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum will offer even more to do and see the weekend of Turkeyfest. Thursday, “Cuero Celebrates Warhol,” will open at the museum with a members-only preview party. The exhibit will open to the public Friday with several works from Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians Series. The exhibit also will include the Western and Native American-themed work of five other artists, including Bob “Daddy-O” Wade, Billy Schenck, John Moyers, Ira Yeager and John Nieto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.