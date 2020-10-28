While fewer than normal homecoming mums are being ordered during the pandemic, those that are being ordered are getting larger at Sweet Occasions.
“It seems like we’re getting more big ones because parents are trying to make sure their kids have a quote, ‘normal year,’” said Kathy Walker who co-owns Sweet Occasions with Patty Janca. “We have more big mums than we have done in the past, and more for seniors. Parents are giving them to their seniors even if there is no dance because it’s their child’s last year. They want to make sure it’s something they have.”
Some of the mums being ordered are also for cheerleaders who have “Secret Sis” or similar programs within their squads.
Ingra Sparkman bought two cheerleader mums, one for each daughter at St. Joseph High School, from Sweet Occasions. Abigail Sparkman is a senior and Amelia Sparkman is a freshman. The cheerleaders exchanged mums for their megaphones, she said. Sparkman also ordered four more mums, one for each daughter and one for each of them to give to a young man.
“Half the fun of the mums is being able to pick out all the trinkets and the ribbons,” Sparkman said. “It’s about all the bells and whistles. It’s symbolic of who your kid is at that time — almost like a snapshot.”
Abigail’s senior mum includes a white boa and trinkets that reflect that she is an honor student and cheerleader. Because of her interest in pursuing a medical degree, medical-themed trinkets also adorn her mum.
“We really wanted to make it special,” Sparkman said. “Her mum is over-the-top. It definitely celebrates Abigail and her personality, complete with burnt orange ribbon because UT is her world.”
Abigail said mums have been a tradition since her older brothers went to school at St. Joseph High School, and her mother always used the extra materials to make mums for her, too.
“It’s not just a family tradition, it’s a Texas tradition,” Abigail said.
Abigail intends to save her mums for her children.
“I’ll save them for the memories. I’d like to show them to my kids. If the mum tradition changes, I would like to show them what they used to look like,” she said.
Sparkman said that even though the school did not have an official homecoming, she wanted to keep the mum tradition alive for her daughters. As it turned out, some of the parents ended up sponsoring a Harvest Dance for their children.
“Honestly, I think my daughter is proud of her legacy as a St. Joseph High School student, and as a Texan,” she said. “She watched her older brothers give mums to their dates. Her grandfather went to St. Joseph High School.”
While some parents and children like to make their own mums, Sparkman likes to turn the project over to the experts at Sweet Occasions.
“I’m so inexperienced with mums. I burned all my fingers with hot glue. It was a gunky mess,” she said. “The first two mums I tried to make were probably heinous.”
Sparkman said that Abigail’s mum will likely go into a box when she goes to college, but it’s about the memories.
“It’s being able to look back and commemorate these things my kids were involved in during their high school years,” she said.
At West High School, Kaleb Kidder, a freshman, plans to give Jordan Janak a huge mum with a softball theme because she is the person he cares about. He plans to ask her to homecoming with a stuffed bear and a poster that reads, “I couldn’t bear to go to homecoming without you.”
So far, about 150 mums have been ordered from Sweet Occasions. Normally, that number would be about 350.
“They are taking it up a notch this year. It’s more about personality and school spirit than ever, and the kids are getting into showing more individuality,” Walker said.
East High School and West High School have yet to have their homecoming games, which are Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, respectively. West High School students are having a parent-sponsored Harvest Moon Homecoming Dance on Nov. 14, so Walker is anticipating more orders.
“If your imagination can think about it, we can try to pull it off for you,” said Roxy Kowalski, mum designer at Sweet Occasions, about creating custom mums. “You’re only held back by your own imagination.”
Kowalski continued that seniors are trying to make the best of the situation this year. Kowalski specializes in big custom mums such as one Harry Potter-themed variety she is creating this year, but the shop also offers starter mums that students can complete on their own. Starter mums are $48 for girls and $38 for boys and come with designer ribbon and a flower. Printed instructions are given for those who opt for the starter option.
“It can be a great bonding experience with your kid, and we want you to walk out of here comfortable making it yourself,” Kowalski said. “I’m not a car salesman with mums. It’s no problem if you want to make your own mum. And if you want us to make it, we will. There’s no pressure. There is no wrong way to make a mum. Everybody has a different style. It’s only wrong not to ask questions you want to ask.”
Ultimately, Walker said sales are not going to be as far off the mark as anticipated this year.
“Parents are stepping up and schools are still doing a little something,” she said.
