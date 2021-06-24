Hope Fest, a free event sponsored by Teens Grounded, will celebrate and support youth from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park special events area in Victoria.
The first Hope Fest was hosted in 2017 to make young people feel valued during what was a difficult year because of teen suicide.
“We wanted to respond in a way that created space for young people,” said Jodi Sandoval, founder of Teens Grounded. “You see a lot of events for families, and this event is for families, too, but it especially caters to the youth.”
It takes five adults to make a strong, healthy child, and not every child has access to two parents and grandparents, Sandoval said. So that is when the community steps in.
“This is a combination of community, a lot of Jesus, family and fun,” Sandoval said.
Those who attend can take part in volleyball and cornhole tournaments and a photo scavenger hunt. They can navigate an inflatable obstacle course, listen to Christian artists including Grammy-nominated SaulPaul and enjoy an array of other games geared toward young people. Food trucks will be on hand and 16 community resources will have representation at the event.
More than 1,100 people attended the 2019 event throughout the day.
“It takes a whole community to support young people,” Sandoval said. “Families need community, and community needs families.”
