Luckenbach has a mystique that inspires songwriters to pen lyrics and music lovers to make pilgrimages. Crossroads residents needing more excuses than those to make the three-hour road trip are in luck.
The Hot Attacks, a band that has been entertaining crowds in the area for more than three decades, is third on the bill at the 13th annual Luckenbach Blues Festival on Saturday. The band will take the stage at 5 p.m., just before Sue Foley and Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield.
“Sue Foley is a phenomenal Canadian musician based out of Austin and Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield is the youngest son of Muddy Waters, the legendary blues singer,” said Steve Solis, guitarist for the Hot Attacks. “Dylan Bishop is another one playing who I personally admire.”
While the band name, the Hot Attacks, has been around since the late 1980s, the current incarnation of the band has performed together for about seven years.
The only original band member is singer and guitarist Billy Moeller. Steve Solis plays guitar; Josh Burris plays bass and sings; Ralph Salazar is the percussionist; and Mike Pozzi shakes the tambourine.
“Off the top of my head, between seven and 10 musicians have come and gone over the years,” Solis said. “They got out of the band to do other things, and unfortunately, some have passed away.”
When asked how the band has changed over the years, Solis said it now plays more guitar-driven music and more original songs than in the past. “You’re Giving Me a Hot Attack” is the band’s signature song.
The Hot Attacks is the only blues band to play regularly on weekends at Luckenbach, but this is the first invitation the group has received to perform in this blues music festival, Solis said.
“This is a big accomplishment for us because I feel we wanted to be invited to play in a blues festival, and hopefully, expand on this and be invited to others,” Solis said. “This is something we can put on our resume and build on.”
The band aspires to perform at blues festivals in the Memphis area, the Mississippi Delta area and abroad.
“Ultimately, getting invited to play overseas is one of our goals,” Solis said. “We would get to travel and see new things, and get to play to different crowds – get our name out there for others who have never heard us play.”
In Luckenbach, the event staff had thrown around comments that the Hot Attacks should play in the upcoming blues festival, so Solis believes they might have put in a good word with those who booked the event. Solis also said the broad range of blues in their repertoire likely played a role in the selection.
“We play a variety of blues music – traditional, more modern, rocking blues; Texas blues; Chicago blues; Louisiana-style blues,” Solis said. “Everyone in the band contributes his own musicianship, and it’s a good blend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.