We have been instructed to wear a mask to protect ourselves and others from the spread of COVID-19, but most of us do not have access to the professional-grade masks that health care workers are using.
That hasn’t stopped people from making their own masks. Some are very basic while others are fashionable and stylish.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published instructions for making masks as personal protection equipment.
Here are steps to making masks either by sewing, folding or cutting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.