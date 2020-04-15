We have been instructed to wear a mask to protect ourselves and others from the spread of COVID-19, but most of us do not have access to the professional-grade masks that health care workers are using.

That hasn’t stopped people from making their own masks. Some are very basic while others are fashionable and stylish.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published instructions for making masks as personal protection equipment.

Here are steps to making masks either by sewing, folding or cutting.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.