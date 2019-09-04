Nearly two years ago, Jeb and I moved into our downtown home. Most recently renovated in the mid-’80s, we knew we had a good bit of work ahead of us, and that was OK. We had a five-year plan.
Our first order of business was to get it ready for our wedding. We had six months to transform the entire down stairs, get three bedrooms ready for guests and whip both the front and backyard into shape. If this doesn’t sound like a lot of work to you, then you have never tried to update a 140-year-old house. Absolutely nothing goes according to plan.
During those five months we worked nonstop. We spent our nights listening to our favorite music, drinking wine, painting ceilings and walls, and laying and grouting new floors. We spent our weekends building fences and a pergola with the help of our tireless family members who we paid in beer and Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q. By the time our wedding rolled around, we had done as much updating as humanly possible, and we agreed it was time for a break. A small one, but a break nonetheless. We agreed on one month.
Flash-forward 15 months and, apparently, we are still on that break. The sudden arrival of a teenager has a way of changing your priorities. We have officially extended our reno plan to a full 10 years and are mostly focusing on getting her through high school and into college. (It’s a much bigger job than either of us realized.)
This past weekend, however, we had some unexpected free time. First stop on Saturday morning was the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Navarro Street. Shockingly, I had never been, and Jeb insisted we check it out. Kids, if you haven’t been, I suggest you stop whatever you are doing and go. That place is amazing.
They have a really eclectic collection of exceptionally useful items like furniture and household appliances and completely weird, quirky collectables like the three hand-painted wooden elephants we got for $1 a piece. We also found a really beautiful coffee table for $25. Honestly though, the best thing about Habitat ReStore is that every dollar you spend on something to beautify your home goes directly to helping build a home for someone else. You can literally drive around our community and see the houses your purchases have helped build.
Over coffee the next morning, Jeb suggested we do a little work on the house. We had the supplies, we just needed the time and motivation. We decided to take on two projects that day. First was sanding and refinishing our front door, and second, was to finish painting the wainscoting in the stairwell/upstairs hallway. We took our last sips of coffee around 10 a.m. and rinsed our last paintbrushes at 5 p.m..
It was a long and tiring day, but also one of the best I’ve had in awhile. For the first time in a long time, we just spent the day laughing, singing and working on our house together. That excitement that we felt when we first moved was back. There comes a certain satisfaction in knowing we were working together to make our home beautiful. Some things had changed, like the gaggle of teenage girls that was constantly wandering in and out, but some things were exactly as they were 15 months ago. Thus, furthering my belief that the couple that grouts together, stays together.
