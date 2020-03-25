Like the meme says, “Well, that escalated quickly.” When we went to Moonshine week before last, we figured that it might be our last chance to have a night out for a while. Little did we know that a few days later, it would be closed entirely.
So yes, almost over night our world has changed. Will it stay this way forever? Probably not. For the foreseeable future? Most likely. How will it all shake out? I have no clue.
What I do know is that I started this column as my attempt to encourage people to shop local and support our community. Granted, I may get off track sometimes, but that has always been my message. Now, more than ever, it is vital that we show these businesses our support.
You may not be able to meet your friends for lunch at Fossati’s, but you can still order to-go. Maybe instead of buying an entire year’s worth of toilet paper, you buy a week’s worth and use the money you saved to order dinner from Ventura’s. At the end of the day, Taco Bell and McDonald’s will be fine, but these locally owned restaurants, shops and businesses are relying on us to show them our support.
OK. You are stuck at home and running out of activities. Thankfully, we live in a place with warm weather and plenty of outdoor space. My suggestions: take a walk, do yard work, throw some meat on the grill.
The truth is that we have all become so accustomed to a “go, go, go” lifestyle that it probably won’t hurt anyone to slow down a bit. Spend a little extra time with your family. Its sucks not being able to see my parents, but there is no one I would rather be stuck at home with than my husband. Bust out that old deck of cards you haven’t touched in years, and if you can’t remember how to play a game, just Google it.
The fact is that this too shall pass. Remember Harvey? We survived that like champs, and, if we stick together as a community, we will survive this as well. Just look at it this way. During Harvey, we had no power, no hot water, and no food other than what was in an ice chest.
For Coronavirus, you may have to pick up your food to-go, but at least you can order a cocktail to-go with it.
