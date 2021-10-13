It is officially pumpkin season. It may not feel like it because we are all still wearing shorts and T-shirts, but it is officially fall and the holiday season is upon us.
The next three months are both my favorite and least favorite times of the year. I love the holidays — I really do — but man do they stress me out. I don’t know about y’all, but finding the perfect gifts for the people I care about takes a lot of energy. I’m not complaining (promise) but I sure am thankful come Dec. 26.
So, before we really get into the marathon that is Thanksgiving and Christmas, let’s take some time to enjoy October. In the coming months, you will likely be hearing a lot about Peaches and Tortilla, as they are currently renovating the old Rosebud building downtown. A few weeks ago, however, they threw one of the most adorable pumpkin patch events I’ve ever been to. The owner, Lascena Simmons, has an amazing eye for detail, so everything in her shop is adorable and affordable. For the pumpkin patch, she had several other vendors, all small businesses run by women, a cocktail bar and a cotton-candy stand. I will admit that I stood in line for 30 minutes with the under-5s for my first cotton candy in probably 20-plus years.
But, if you missed that pumpkin patch, do not despair. First United Methodist Church on Bridge Street has one that runs through the end of the month. They have tons of pumpkins and pumpkin bread made from scratch. Their pumpkins come in various sizes and provide plenty of options for fall family pictures. I drive by it almost every day, and I’ve yet to see it not packed with kids running around trying to carry their pumpkins. It’s both funny and precious at the same time.
If pumpkins are not your jam (They are technically fruits. Google it.), then might I suggest the Corn Maize at J Welch Farms? We haven’t made it there yet, but it is definitely on my October bucket list. It’s on Ripple Road, and from what I have seen, it looks like a great time for both kids and adults. They have food, games, live music on the weekends, and camp fires at night. You can get more information at jwelchmaize.com.
As the weather cools down (hopefully) and the mosquitos start to disappear (fingers crossed), I hope that everyone will get out and take advantage of the fun and unique opportunities our community has to offer.
